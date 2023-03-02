Talks advanced: Sunderland closing in on fresh agreement for 21-year-old

Sunderland are close to tying down midfielder Dan Neil to a new contract, according to Sunderland Nation.

It is understood that talks between the two parties over fresh terms are now at an advanced stage.

Neil’s current deal, which he signed in 2021, is set to run until 2025.

After helping Sunderland achieve promotion to the Championship via the play-offs last year, the midfielder has gone on to feature regularly at this level this season.

In the 33 league appearances that he has made, Neil has managed to find the back of the net on two occasions while he has also chipped in with four assists for his team-mates.

Having started for Sunderland in their 2-1 defeat to Coventry City last weekend, the midfielder is expected to line up against Stoke City this weekend.

The Black Cats will be hoping to get back to winning ways at the Stadium of Light as they aim to remain in contention for a top-six finish in the coming weeks.

Sunderland are currently five points adrift of Luton Town who occupy the final play-off spot in the Championship.

Depending on the outcome of results elsewhere, Tony Mowbray’s side could move above Watford and Norwich in the standings if they beat the Potters.

The Verdict

Providing that Sunderland are able to convince Neil to sign a new contract, this could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by the club.

The midfielder has produced a number of promising performances in his first season at Championship level and thus it would not be at all surprising if he has caught the attention of teams who reside in the Premier League.

By getting Neil to commit his long-term future to the club, Sunderland will put themselves in a position where they will be able to rebuff any potential offers for him this summer.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.72 in the second-tier, Neil is likely to continue to make strides in terms of his development by learning from the guidance of Mowbray who has a great track-record when it comes to nurturing the talent of young players.

