Burnley crashed out of the FA Cup last weekend, with Manchester City running out as 6-0 winners to set up another tie against Championship opposition, Sheffield United.

The Clarets have been fantastic in the Championship this season and already have one foot in next season's Premier League, and for 30 minutes at the Etihad, they displayed an excellent level of resilience against one of the world's greatest teams.

However, City's brilliance shone through in the second-half and Burnley eventually shipped six goals as Vincent Kompany returned to the club where he enjoyed a very successful playing career at.

Sharing his thoughts on that game and whether or not it suggests that Burnley have some work to do in the summer, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "You can't read too much into that game. I never expected Burnley to do a lot at Man City. You're talking about an elite team who are challenging for the Premier League title and the Champions League.

"So it's not a good yardstick for what's to come for next season. You know, Burnley won't be going into the Premier League next season with ambitions to win it. They'll be going into the Premier League next season with ambitions to stay in the league.

"Vincent Kompany will know that he will have to strengthen his team. He's got a very young side so he'd like to bring some experience in there, some Premier League knowhow and I think he would have known that before the Cup game."

The verdict

As Palmer alludes to, this game alone would not have made up Kompany's mind about needing to recruit in the summer, whilst he has an excellent squad at his disposal.

It is a young side who will need some more Premier League experience for their return to the top-flight, both for on the pitch reasons and in the dressing room.

Burnley will be striving not just to survive the Championship drop but really test themselves and avoid any potential dogfight, all whilst continuing to play an exciting brand of football.

Burnley's January business refelcted their pursuit of returning to the Premier League and the summer will follow a similar trail you would think.