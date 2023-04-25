With the club still in the hunt for the play-offs, for Sunderland, Sunday's trip to The Hawthorns was always going to be a crucial one.

It looked a tricky one, too.

The Baggies were unbeaten in their last three and had won two on the bounce, but, Sunderland themselves were not in bad form, either.

When John Swift put the home side ahead from the penalty spot on the brink of half-time, Sunderland fans could have been forgiven for thinking the worst.

However, two second half goals from Dennis Cirkin would not only earn the club three points, but also a place in the top six currently, with Sunderland now sitting sixth in the table with just two matches to go.

What change are Sunderland considering that is premature and disrespectful?

That is why it is so shocking this morning to wake up to reports that Sunderland are potentially looking to replace current boss Tony Mowbray this summer.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Black Cats 'appreciate' Italian coach Francesco Farioli and that he is 'top of their list'.

Putting aside the horrific timing of these reports, why on earth is there even a list?

Tony Mowbray has done a brilliant job at the Stadium of Light this season, and when you consider a few key factors, the job he is doing looks even better.

For example, let's not forget that he did not start the season at Sunderland and have a full summer transfer window to build his squad.

He inherited Alex Neil's squad, but has made it work about as successfully as he could have, I think.

Particularly when you consider the amount of injuries the club have suffered this season.

Ross Stewart has managed just 13 league matches all campaign and could have been a huge asset for the Black Cats. Meanwhile, another experienced and important head, in Corry Evans, has missed the entirety of the run-in, having been out since February. There are others, too.

Last but not least, when it got to January and the chance arose for Mowbray to bring in some players, arguably, Sunderland did not back him.

Having lost Ellis Simms, and with Ross Stewart ruled out for the season, the need for more firepower beyond Leeds' Joe Gelhardt was obvious.

The club's other January additions were hardly gamechangers.

Pierre Ekwah, Isaac Lihadji and Joe Anderson have made just three league starts between them since their arrivals, for example.

Should Sunderland keep Tony Mowbray?

This is not necessarily criticism of the club as those players are for the future, too, but it just demonstrates what a fine job Mowbray has done to guide Sunderland to this point.

With all their injuries, the play-offs did not feel like a realistic aim not too long ago, and now, with two games to go, they are in with a big chance.

Farioli appears to be a very young, exciting and highly-rated head coach, but if Mowbray gets this side into the play-offs, Sunderland really ought to show him some of the loyalty they claimed Alex Neil did not show them last summer when he jumped ship for Stoke City.

At the very least, the club should let the season play out and see where Mowbray takes them, then, make a decision on the future direction.

Doing so now is premature, disrespectful and with reports now in the media, could even be a distraction for Mowbray and his players in the coming weeks.