Birmingham City News

‘Talk is cheap’ – Many Birmingham fans unconvinced as Clotet issues view on relegation fears

Published

1 min ago

on

Few expected Birmingham City to be involved in the relegation scrap but, with just a handful of games to go, you cannot say that they are safe just yet.

They’re only a handful of points above the drop and, with those below them well aware they’re in a fight and battling for every point, the Blues need to make sure they’re not suddenly sucked in without any momentum.

Indeed, they need a couple of big results quickly to allay any fears and that is what Pep Clotet and his men will be looking to do, though the manager has already made it clear that he is leaving at the end of the season.

Has that had an impact on their run-in? Perhaps, because form has not been good at all and, indeed, they need to avoid complacency creeping in at this crucial stage.

Pep Clotet says that that is not in his DNA, but fans of the club are not convinced judging by their comments on Twitter.

Let’s see what they have had to say…


