‘Talk is cheap’ – Many Birmingham fans unconvinced as Clotet issues view on relegation fears

Few expected Birmingham City to be involved in the relegation scrap but, with just a handful of games to go, you cannot say that they are safe just yet.

They’re only a handful of points above the drop and, with those below them well aware they’re in a fight and battling for every point, the Blues need to make sure they’re not suddenly sucked in without any momentum.

Indeed, they need a couple of big results quickly to allay any fears and that is what Pep Clotet and his men will be looking to do, though the manager has already made it clear that he is leaving at the end of the season.

Has that had an impact on their run-in? Perhaps, because form has not been good at all and, indeed, they need to avoid complacency creeping in at this crucial stage.

Pep Clotet says that that is not in his DNA, but fans of the club are not convinced judging by their comments on Twitter.

Let’s see what they have had to say…

"Complacency is not in my DNA and not something I understand. It's not in my way of living and it's not in the way of living of Birmingham City. The players think similarly to me." 💬 The Boss – No chance of complacency setting in… — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) July 8, 2020

That's cleared up then — Will Brazier (@willbrazier) July 8, 2020

The amount of leads that we’ve lost this season. Complacency is definitely in the ‘DNA’ — Jordan (@Jssstan) July 8, 2020

I thought you had to be successful before you could become complacent? — gruntmongous (@gruntmongous) July 8, 2020

Talk is cheap. — bongo (@BongoHChrist) July 8, 2020

Actions speak louder than words…or as Big Ron Atkinson used to say…"Don't tell me..show me" — Dean Maddams (@MaddamsDean) July 8, 2020

Complacency is not the issue, the ability to keep possession, score goals and defend being far more important. — Mark Chapman (@markc_london) July 8, 2020

Pretty big statement considering it’s already happened — Jack (@jxerl_) July 8, 2020