Birmingham City

‘Talk is cheap’, ‘Digging a hole’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to player’s recent admission

Birmingham City fell to a disappointing 4-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Derby County in their last fixture. 

The Blues fell behind quickly on the night, as Neil Etheridge’s error lead to Krystian Bielik opening the scoring. Birmingham City captain Harlee Dean then gave away a penalty shortly after, which saw Aitor Karanka’s well up against it.

Colin Kazim-Richards and Jason Knight then scored after that, as the Rams rounded off an impressive performance.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Blues defender Harlee Dean took responsibility for the defeat to Derby County.

“I then go and make a rash penalty decision, we lose another goal, and then I go and lose a man for the fourth goal.

“That’s not good enough from me personally and mistakes like that in the team are not giving anybody a chance in the team to get a result. I know I’ve got to be better and I know that I am strong enough and can sit here and say that it won’t happen again on Saturday if selected.”

Dean then went on to admit that he is confident with Aitor Karanka in charge of the club, and felt as though some costly errors from the players mean that the Blues boss can’t be held accountable for some of the defeats this season.

“I’m confident with him and we’re confident with him. He can’t legislate for us making mistakes on the pitch – you can’t blame the manager for that. We have got to take ownership for that, and I take ownership myself.”

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to react to Dean’s recent comments, as he took responsibility for the defeat to Derby County.

