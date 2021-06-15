Talented Sunderland starlet attracting summer interest as Lee Johnson prepares for tough pre-season decision

Anthony Patterson is attracting loan interest from a number of clubs in League Two, according to Sunderland Echo reporter Mark Donnelly.

The Black Cats are facing a huge challenge in the summer transfer market as attention turns to building a side that Lee Johnson can guide to promotion in the coming campaign.

A significant number of players are set to move on at the end of their contracts, including former deputy Remi Matthews who will leave the club.

That could pave the way for Patterson to step into the first team fold next term.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a stunning season at under-23 level, while also making two first team appearances during the club’s Papa John’s Trophy campaign, but according to the Sunderland Echo, the club face a decision over his future with young goalkeeper Jacob Carney’s imminent arrival potentially freeing Patterson up to a move.

Writing for the Sunderland Echo, Donnelly said: “The Echo understands that some League Two clubs are monitoring Patterson’s situation following his impressive end to the campaign, and a loan move could be on the cards.

“But Sunderland may yet feel that the youngster has plenty to offer on Wearside.

“With Remi Matthews released, the club will be looking for competition for Lee Burge as they target promotion from League One at the fourth attempt.

“There is an argument to be had that Patterson could well provide that competition given his impressive performances over the last year.

But the ‘keeper needs regular football – and if that can’t be guaranteed at Sunderland, then a loan move may suit all parties.”

The verdict The future of Anthony Patterson is likely to divide Sunderland supporters. After such an impressive campaign for the under-23s plenty of fans are hoping that the 21-year-old will be firmly in the mix to challenge for first team spot next season. However with first team football not exactly guaranteed, it means that a loan move away could be the ideal solution. Patterson has all the potential to be an excellent player and so the next step in his development will be key.