Talented Reading attacker in talks over move to European heavyweights

Reading forward Danny Loader is in talks with Portuguese giants Porto over a potential move which would see the 19-year-old depart the Royals on a free transfer this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Loader has been something of an enigma during his time with the Royals having showed fleeting moments of quality and glimpses of his potential without ever really establishing himself as a vital component of the side – and he has only registered two goals in 35 appearances for Reading.

The attacker has been on the fringes of the squad at Reading this season despite beginning the campaign in and around the starting line-up, and he is now free to leave the club on a free transfer with a potential European move meaning the Royals could miss out a compensation fee.

It is thought that Porto are ready to offer Loader a three-year deal and the chance to develop his game in Portugal and with the prospect of playing European football, with the likes of Crystal Palace set to miss out on the 19-year-old this summer.

The verdict

This would be a surprising move but also potentially a very good one for Loader, and there will be lots of Reading fans scratching their heads as to why a player with his potential – who can attract interest from a former Champions League winner – has been unable to ever really flourish for the Royals.

The time is defiantly right for Loader to move on this summer and it is vital that where ever he goes it is somewhere where he will be trusted to play a role in and around the first team, and the Portuguese league is one that is capable of developing talented players and giving them a platform to express themselves.

The disappointing thing for Reading if this moves goes ahead is that they would lose out on some compensation, but that is what can happen when young players wind down their contracts.