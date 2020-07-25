Talented 20-year-old tipped for PL berth with Leeds United next season

Alex Bruce has said it would never be a surprise if Jamie Shackleton played a part in Leeds United’s return to the Premier League next season, as quoted by Football Insider.

United are heading back to the big time and fans will be hoping that they are going to stay there for some time to come.

Indeed, it’s been a long time since the club was last in the top flight with Shackleton, at the age of 20 now, only a young child when they were last in the Premier League.

He’s a bright young player, one of many the club has right now, and Bruce reckons he could well feature for the club next season at points in the Premier League.

The former Leeds defender said:

“You never know, I’m a big believer that you never know how someone’s going to do in the big leagues until you get the opportunity.

“When you’re young, hungry and a local lad, sometimes with better players and playing against better players it can bring you on a little bit.

“We’ll have to wait and see but with his performance levels, the way they’ve been the last couple of weeks, it wouldn’t surprise me if they also want him in and around the squad.”

The Verdict

Shackleton has shown in the games that he has played this season for the Whites that he is an energetic force in the middle of the park, and that goes hand in hand with what Bielsa wants to see from his teams.

Of course, he is very young and the Premier League is a huge step up but he’s shown he has no fear and, as Bruce says, alongside his team-mates and with the backing of the club’s fans who is to say he couldn’t have a fine time of things in the top flight.