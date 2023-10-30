Highlights Miles Leaburn has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, after his impressive start to the season with Charlton Athletic.

While moving to Chelsea might seem exciting, there are concerns about whether Leaburn would have a clear pathway to first-team football amidst the club's heavy investment in young players.

It would be a mistake for Leaburn to join Chelsea at this stage of his career as game time is crucial for his development, and a move to a Championship club would be a better next step for him to continue improving.

Interest in Charlton Athletic forward Miles Leaburn is high going into the January transfer window.

That is according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, which reveals that Premier League clubs are tracking the 19-year-old after an excellent start to the season.

One of the clubs mentioned in the report is Chelsea, who are familiar with Leaburn's ability with the forward having been in their youth academy until 2019 when he joined Charlton.

Would moving to Chelsea be a good career move for Miles Leaburn?

With the above interest in mind, it raises the question, is Miles Leaburn good enough for such a move, and, would such a move be a good next step in Miles Leaburn's career?

To discuss those points, a couple of our FLW writers have contributed below.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Miles Leaburn is obviously having a fantastic time of things at Charlton Athletic.

Having really broken through last season, the 19-year-old has started this campaign in equally brilliant fashion, and looks as though he is going to improve on his goal tally from last campaign already.

Being linked with the likes of Chelsea will be hugely exciting for the player. However, I think you would have to ask serious questions about this move before making it.

Under the ownership of Todd Boehly, Chelsea are spending a fortune left, right, and centre, including on young players like Miles Leaburn.

But, with such a big mix of young talent, where would that leave Leaburn?

Of course, being just 19, he might not demand regular first-team football at a club like Chelsea yet, but the pathway to that has to be clearly seen and I'm not sure that's the case.

Take someone like Armando Broja, for example.

He is 22 and came through the Chelsea youth ranks, has scored goals out on loan in the Premier League and Eredivisie, and yet still can barely get a look in in terms of being a regular starter.

Miles Leaburn's senior career in numbers so far, as per Transfermarkt Season Club Matches Goals Assists 2022/23 Charlton Athletic 40 13 3 2023/24 Charlton Athletic 11 6 1 *Statistics correct as of 28/10/23.

Indeed, I can't help but feel that were Leaburn to join Chelsea, he would simply be signing himself up for loan deal after loan deal before Chelsea decide whether or not he is good enough for them.

Ultimately, then, whilst Leaburn's talent is unquestionable. What is questionable is whether or not Chelsea are the right ones to nurture that.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a mistake.

The appeal of Chelsea is obvious, and it would be no surprise if the prospect of joining the Premier League side did excite Leaburn.

However, he needs to prioritise game time at this stage of his career, and with the Blues he is sure to be spending next season on loan. Whilst that can still be a decent path to the top, we know things can go wrong.

So, if Leaburn does want to leave Charlton, which would be questionable anyway, I feel his next step should be in the Championship.

He clearly has a lot of natural ability, but the youngster needs to improve aspects of his game, and if he continues to develop, a move to a club like Chelsea will become a possibility in the years to come.