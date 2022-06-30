Talal Al Hammad issues update on Wigan Athletic transfer plans

Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad has asked for patience from supporters when it comes to the club’s transfer business during the summer window.

The Latics were able to put their previous pain of going into administration in mid-2020 and then struggling to survive in League One during the 2020-21 campaign behind them as they had fresh ownership going into the 2021-22 season.

Phoenix 2021, led by Bahraini Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi, took the Greater Manchester outfit out of administration, with Al Hammad immediately being named the club’s new chairman.

Literally 99% of Wigan Athletic supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Latics quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year were Wigan formed? 1932 1934 1936 1938

Under Al Hammad’s stewardship, the Latics have seen a greater amount of communication and transparency, but also more fortune on the pitch, as they bounced back to win the League One title this past season and secured a return to the Championship in the process.

There is some frustration though in regards to the lack of transfer activity from the club’s fans, with Wigan yet to secure a new player so far and the majority of their league rivals have kick-started their business.

However, Al Hammad has now issued an update on what the club’s plans are in terms of recruitment in the coming months.

“In 2016 when the club got the promotion to the Championship, they went to the transfer market aggressively and bought 14 new players,” Al Hammad said in a Twitter question and answer session. “We can do the same, but we all know what happened.

“So we have a plan and we will stick to it.

“The transfer market in the Championship this season until now is only 17 players more or less in the whole league, so don’t worry. “Last year we didn’t have a team, now we have a team that we believe in and are very proud of. “We will add more players to boost the team.” The Verdict It appears that Latics fans will have to wait a little while longer for new faces to arrive at the DW Stadium. Looking at their current squad, it is clear that new faces in most positions will be needed to get Leam Richardson’s options up to scratch for the Championship season. There doesn’t appear to be a threat of losing their key players, so it’s all systems go when it comes to recruitment in the weeks before the 2022-23 season starts. There’s very little in the way of names being linked to be joining Wigan though, so you can understand some supporters’ frustrations.