Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad has pleaded with supporters to give the ownership group a second chance after the wages of the club's players were finally settled last week, just a few days after they were deducted three points from their current Championship total.

There has been turmoil at the DW Stadium in recent weeks as salaries for the month of March did not land on the seventh day of the month as expected, with the reasoning being that Phoenix 2021 Limited were having 'liquidity issues'.

It was the fourth time since the summer of 2022 that wages had failed to be paid on time, with the previous three occurrences being blamed on various banking and administrative issues.

This was different however, and after senior Latics players turned down a partial payment of their wages and a deferral of the rest, the squad refused to turn up for training on Friday morning at Christopher Park until they had been paid, with it being two weeks since the due date of their salaries.

All players were eventually paid later that day and since then, Al Hammad, who is the son-in-law of owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi, has returned to Wigan and met up with fan groups on Tuesday evening to discuss the situation.

And he has promised that his actions in the future will mean that Latics fans will start to believe in him and the ownership group once again after a turbulent few weeks.

"I don't want anyone to stick up for me," Al Hammad told fans in attendance, per Wigan Today.

"My actions will regain trust.

"This will never happen again, I promise.

"We won't have crazy budgets again. We will go from spending 235 per cent of revenue to a maximum of 120 per cent.

"This is still the beginning, we're only two years in.

"We saved the club once. We deserve a second chance to make this right."

The Verdict

Actions speak louder than words in this scenario, and the ownership group of Wigan are going to have to do a lot to repair the current relationship with supporters.

They knew very well what was going to happen if the wages were paid late again following their suspended deduction in January, and their actions may have rubber-stamped the club's relegation to League One.

Yes, the wages have always been paid eventually but that is not good enough - all clubs have a duty to pay their players and staff on time and it's happened too many times now at Wigan in the previous 12 months.

It wouldn't be a shock to see the Bahraini consortium not able to fix the issues with supporters and then sell up, but Al Hammad in particular seems confident of bouncing back from the latest saga.