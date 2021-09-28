‘Taking us to the top’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Many Millwall fans react to recent player news

Many Millwall fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Abdul Abdulmalik has signed a new contract with the club.

The highly rated 18-year-old forward has put pen to paper on a one year deal at the Den, with the Lions also having the option to extend it by a further 12 months if they choose to do so.

Abdulmalik was previously linked with a move away from the South London side during the summer and spent time out on trial with various other clubs before deciding to commit his future to Millwall yesterday.

Naturally the news didn’t take long to reach the Millwall faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

Quiz: Have Millwall ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Been called Millwall Rovers Yes No

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the club tied down one of their best young talents to a new contract.

Lets not make the same mistake in the future and nearly loosing our best young talent, im sure he was just badly advised — Met Halil (@LETSAVEIT_METTV) September 27, 2021

He is a lucky boy to get this contract and he should get rid of his agent — Keith Harbinson (@harbo34) September 27, 2021

Get him in the first team — Steve O (@journeymanstev1) September 27, 2021

Get him in the first team then — Travis (@TravisKnowles16) September 27, 2021

Announce promotion — Chris (@chrisstew28) September 27, 2021

Can he play CB or wing back? — Courtney Hollyoake (@cadian127th) September 27, 2021

Surely we could do with him on the bench at least. Billy Mitchell has proved that we really should give our youth more of a chance https://t.co/Mo44WPZbtR — Alex Seaman (@alex_seaman098) September 27, 2021

Unreal taking us to the top https://t.co/KuYmUQxJoF — Lucas (@LucasMFC_) September 27, 2021

Taking us to the prem https://t.co/KTSLX05ehS — Michael (@MichaelJ5_) September 27, 2021