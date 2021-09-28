Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘Taking us to the top’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Many Millwall fans react to recent player news

Published

6 mins ago

on

Many Millwall fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Abdul Abdulmalik has signed a new contract with the club. 

The highly rated 18-year-old forward has put pen to paper on a one year deal at the Den, with the Lions also having the option to extend it by a further 12 months if they choose to do so.

Abdulmalik was previously linked with a move away from the South London side during the summer and spent time out on trial with various other clubs before deciding to commit his future to Millwall yesterday.

Naturally the news didn’t take long to reach the Millwall faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the club tied down one of their best young talents to a new contract.


