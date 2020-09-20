Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Taking us to Europe’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to striker’s Stoke City heroics

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bristol City defeated Stoke City on Sunday to ensure their 100% winning record stayed intact this season.

A first-half goal from Nahki Wells was topped off with a late goal from Andreas Weimann meaning that Dean Holden’s side rose to second in the league after just two games of the season.

The star striker Wells has been a revelation since joining the club last January from Burnley, and the club feels he can be the difference in the attacking ranks in the future.

Dean Holden has played the forward up top with new signing Chris Martin and so far the pair have linked expertly, with the former Derby man’s hold-up play bringing Wells into play on several occasions, including the goal against Stoke.

Here’s how the Robins supporters reacted to Wells’ opener in what was an important win for Bristol City…

Can you get 100% in this Bristol City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 9

Have Bristol City ever loaned out Taylor Moore?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Taking us to Europe’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to striker’s Stoke City heroics

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: