‘Taking us to Europe’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to striker’s Stoke City heroics

Bristol City defeated Stoke City on Sunday to ensure their 100% winning record stayed intact this season.

A first-half goal from Nahki Wells was topped off with a late goal from Andreas Weimann meaning that Dean Holden’s side rose to second in the league after just two games of the season.

The star striker Wells has been a revelation since joining the club last January from Burnley, and the club feels he can be the difference in the attacking ranks in the future.

Dean Holden has played the forward up top with new signing Chris Martin and so far the pair have linked expertly, with the former Derby man’s hold-up play bringing Wells into play on several occasions, including the goal against Stoke.

Here’s how the Robins supporters reacted to Wells’ opener in what was an important win for Bristol City…

Can you get 100% in this Bristol City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 9 Have Bristol City ever loaned out Taylor Moore? Yes No

Chris Martin with the assist, he’s much better partner for Wells & a better target man than Fam, please do not @ me, thanks for your time https://t.co/tToyYpseQM — Barn (@BarnBcfc) September 20, 2020

Nahki Wells you beaut 😍😍😍 https://t.co/Dm8C5F5GoR — Beth 💛💫 (@bcfc_beth) September 20, 2020

Nahki Wells is taking us to Europe — Kieron🇬🇧 (@GrimsbyKieron) September 20, 2020

How do I go about telling my Mrs I'm in love with Chris Martin and Nahki Wells. — George Smith (@GeorgeSmith1993) September 20, 2020

Can’t complain with that first half. We restricted Stoke well and looked the most likely to score. Great skill by Martin and fantastic finish by @nahkiwells. #COYR — Rob Wilson (@burto69) September 20, 2020

Nahki Wells what a beast — Harvey🎗 (@bfcHARVEY27) September 20, 2020

5 million great British pounds for nahki wells may I remind you — Harry (@hdayus) September 20, 2020