‘Taking us down’, ‘Enough is enough’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam key figure after latest setback

Nottingham Forest’s dismal start to the season continued as they were beaten at home to Cardiff City this afternoon.

The Reds remain without a win in the Championship, losing five of their first six games, and they’re already four points away from safety at this very early stage.

As you would expect, this has increased the pressure significantly on boss Chris Hughton, who had been hoping to build a team that was capable of challenging for the play-offs in his first full season in charge.

Along with the poor results, the support have not been happy with the negative style of play that they have seen this season.

Therefore, most fans are calling for the experienced former Brighton chief to go, with the defeat against the Welsh side the final straw for some who had been willing to give Hughton longer.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter…

Where do we start after that. A few positives but same old. Surely times up for Hughton #nffc — Chris Denman (@Gump1865) September 12, 2021

#nffc hughton taking us down but the board feel sorry for him so it's fine 🥱🥱 — Ben Smith (@ben_smithynffc) September 12, 2021

No excuses after that. Should've been looking to build on that lead at gala-time, on the front foot. Instead we sat back and allowed them to lump it into the box. Hughton has to go. Can't defend that anymore. #NFFC — Dave – NFFC ⭐⭐ (@dj_zotov) September 12, 2021

Hughton has absolutely outstayed his welcome now #nffc — Rick (@_RickJO) September 12, 2021

Anyone still think Hughton is the right man? #nffc — Samuel (@BowlesSamuel) September 12, 2021

Hughton out!!!! Enough is enough #NFFC — Richard Shoebridge NFFC (@richardshoebri1) September 12, 2021

Stick or twist? Chris Hughton is a good manager and lovely fella. We looked decent in spells today. Given time, he might turn this round. But he won’t be given time. Sticking with him is now the bigger gamble. You can’t lose 5 out of your first 6 and keep your job. #nffc — The Mysterious Mr P (@Paramore1979) September 12, 2021