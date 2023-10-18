Highlights Norwich City will not entertain any offers for Jonathan Rowe in the January transfer window, indicating their desire to keep him.

Norwich City will not be willing to listen to any offers for winger Jonathan Rowe this January, according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old has been a breath of fresh air for the Canaries this season, scoring seven goals and recording two assists in 13 appearances.

Despite the talent on show at Carrow Road, it has been Rowe who has been the standout performer and that hasn’t gone unnoticed with teams from the Premier League said to be keen.

Who is interested in signing Jonathan Rowe?

It has been reported that Aston Villa were in pole position to sign the young star, as they bid to add another young, exciting player to their ranks.

While fellow top-flight side Crystal Palace have also been mentioned with interest and are said to be keeping a close eye on the situation.

However, according to this latest report, both have suffered a blow as Norwich are determined to keep hold of their best player.

Should Norwich City sell Jonathan Rowe for the right price?

So, with this latest news emerging, some of the writers at Football League World have shared their thoughts on Norwich City’s stance on Rowe.

Let’s see what they think below…

Brett Worthington

Norwich are taking the right stance when it comes to Rowe; they should be doing everything they can to keep hold of the talented player.

The winger is one of their own and has shown the ability to not only break into the first team but also become one of their most important players.

He has been a talented player during his days in the academy, and he has continued that with the first team this season.

It has been an up-and-down start for the Canaries, and while some of the more standout players have struggled, Rowe has stepped up and delivered.

The 20-year-old is contracted at Carrow Road until the summer of 2025, so the Canaries are under no timescale to sell and, more importantly, are under no financial pressure either.

So, they are doing the right thing by making their stance clear that he is their player, and that will continue throughout January.

Obviously, his stock will be high at this moment, but Norwich can’t be seen to crumble whenever a player is grabbing transfer attention. They need to show they can stand firm, and it could throw their season into a mess should one of their best players leave midway through the campaign.

If, when the summer comes, he continues to perform and the club isn’t promoted, then it may be a different matter, but now Norwich need to keep hold of Rowe.

Alfie Burns

If you're a Norwich supporter heading into the January transfer window, these are the type of noises that you want to hear your club making.

Rowe has been absolutely electric in the opening months of the season and he's got a ceiling to progress higher in years to come, whilst continuing to impact things in the here and now. Looking beyond January, Norwich will be stronger if they keep him. That's something that's not up for debate at all.

However, there are other things to consider here.

If Norwich fall off the top-six pace between now and the start of the January window, it might be that Rowe's head starts to turn given the interest that still floating around in him from Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

The nature of the pyramid means that is the reality for any Championship club; if the Premier League comes calling, it becomes difficult to turn down.

And, perhaps the most obvious thing to state is that money will talk for Norwich. They will be 18 months outside of the Premier League by the time January comes around and cash from a player sale will help them just keep going in the Championship. Again, it's the nature of the EFL.

One to watch, with the majority of outcomes not really off the table.