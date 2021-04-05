‘Taking his opportunity’, ‘Our best left back’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 27-year-old’s performance

Nottingham Forest made it back-to-back wins over the Easter period with a fine 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers at the City Ground.

Alex Mighten sent Forest on their way to a big home win, tapping in from close-range following Sammy Ameobi’s determination to dispossess Yoann Barbet on the byline.

Lewis Grabban doubled the Reds’ lead with a superb solo effort from 25 yards in the second half, before James Garner added a third, scoring directly from a free-kick near the corner flag.

Lyndon Dykes netted a late consolation for the R’s, heading in from close range, but Forest were good value for their win.

Tyler Blackett was a player who impressed for the Reds, producing another solid performance after being named in the starting line-up.

For large parts of this season, Blackett has been out of favour at the City Ground, but the left-back has come in and barely put a foot wrong, and showed plenty of attacking threat this afternoon.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his performance against QPR…

Excellent performance from #nffc today. Well done everybody. Special mention to Blackett who was great again & deserves to keep that LB spot.

Great goals from Grabban & Garner but 👏 to Ameobi & Mighten for showing the desire for the first.#coyr 👏👏 — Paul Elliott (@Puds1970) April 5, 2021

Blackett could be our LB moving forward from here, nice to see the whole side perform, avoiding relegation should be a formality from here… Thank christ! — Red Dog Macca (@halftimepies) April 5, 2021

Blackett really good since he came in — copo (@nffc_red_dog) April 5, 2021

I think Blackett owns the LB position… #nffc — Brandon (@BrandonG_H) April 5, 2021

Christie & Blackett 🤝 Waking up and deciding to be the best full backs in the league.#NFFC — Smash! (@thurmatwit) April 5, 2021

Tyler Blackett 👏very good performance #nffc — Mark Cook (@MCookie1986) April 5, 2021

Blackett properly taking his opportunity in the team. Love to see it — harveyscrim (@NFFC_Harvey) April 5, 2021

I’ll eat humble pie on Christie – past 5/6 games he’s been decent. Blackett looks a lot more assured as well. Would love us to have a decent run last 6 games #NFFC — Ant (@AntDear2010) April 5, 2021

And all of a sudden, Blackett is our best left back #nffc — Jonny (@Jonny1865) April 5, 2021