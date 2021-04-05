Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Taking his opportunity’, ‘Our best left back’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 27-year-old’s performance

Published

33 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest made it back-to-back wins over the Easter period with a fine 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers at the City Ground.

Alex Mighten sent Forest on their way to a big home win, tapping in from close-range following Sammy Ameobi’s determination to dispossess Yoann Barbet on the byline.

Lewis Grabban doubled the Reds’ lead with a superb solo effort from 25 yards in the second half, before James Garner added a third, scoring directly from a free-kick near the corner flag.

Nottingham Forest quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19

Who is Forest's number 6?

Lyndon Dykes netted a late consolation for the R’s, heading in from close range, but Forest were good value for their win.

Tyler Blackett was a player who impressed for the Reds, producing another solid performance after being named in the starting line-up.

For large parts of this season, Blackett has been out of favour at the City Ground, but the left-back has come in and barely put a foot wrong, and showed plenty of attacking threat this afternoon.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his performance against QPR…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Taking his opportunity’, ‘Our best left back’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 27-year-old’s performance

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: