Nottingham Forest
‘Taking his opportunity’, ‘Our best left back’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 27-year-old’s performance
Nottingham Forest made it back-to-back wins over the Easter period with a fine 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers at the City Ground.
Alex Mighten sent Forest on their way to a big home win, tapping in from close-range following Sammy Ameobi’s determination to dispossess Yoann Barbet on the byline.
Lewis Grabban doubled the Reds’ lead with a superb solo effort from 25 yards in the second half, before James Garner added a third, scoring directly from a free-kick near the corner flag.
Nottingham Forest quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?
Lyndon Dykes netted a late consolation for the R’s, heading in from close range, but Forest were good value for their win.
Tyler Blackett was a player who impressed for the Reds, producing another solid performance after being named in the starting line-up.
For large parts of this season, Blackett has been out of favour at the City Ground, but the left-back has come in and barely put a foot wrong, and showed plenty of attacking threat this afternoon.
Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his performance against QPR…
Excellent performance from #nffc today. Well done everybody. Special mention to Blackett who was great again & deserves to keep that LB spot.
Great goals from Grabban & Garner but 👏 to Ameobi & Mighten for showing the desire for the first.#coyr 👏👏
— Paul Elliott (@Puds1970) April 5, 2021
Blackett could be our LB moving forward from here, nice to see the whole side perform, avoiding relegation should be a formality from here… Thank christ!
— Red Dog Macca (@halftimepies) April 5, 2021
Blackett really good since he came in
— copo (@nffc_red_dog) April 5, 2021
I think Blackett owns the LB position… #nffc
— Brandon (@BrandonG_H) April 5, 2021
Christie & Blackett
🤝
Waking up and deciding to be the best full backs in the league.#NFFC
— Smash! (@thurmatwit) April 5, 2021
Tyler Blackett 👏very good performance #nffc
— Mark Cook (@MCookie1986) April 5, 2021
Blackett properly taking his opportunity in the team. Love to see it
— harveyscrim (@NFFC_Harvey) April 5, 2021
I’ll eat humble pie on Christie – past 5/6 games he’s been decent. Blackett looks a lot more assured as well. Would love us to have a decent run last 6 games #NFFC
— Ant (@AntDear2010) April 5, 2021
And all of a sudden, Blackett is our best left back #nffc
— Jonny (@Jonny1865) April 5, 2021