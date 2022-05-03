Taking advantage of Blackburn contract situation can help West Brom avoid 2021/22 issue: Opinion

Steve Bruce has highlighted midfield creativity as an issue that West Bromwich Albion need to solve in the summer, in what looks likely to be a busy window for the West Midlands club.

They’ve ended the current campaign in mid-table and will need to make significant improvements next term if they’re to challenge for promotion.

Midfielders Alex Mowatt (four goals, two assists), Adam Reach (one goal, two assists), Jake Livermore (two assists), Jayson Molumby (one goal), and Taylor Gardner-Hickman (no goals, no assists) have contributed just six goals and six assists between them all season – illustrating just why Bruce is keen to strengthen in that area.

Albion need their midfielders to have more influence in the final third next season and it’s no surprise to see them linked with Joe Rothwell at Blackburn Rovers.

According to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Baggies are keen to take advantage of Rothwell’s contract situation at Ewood Park and have been monitoring him ahead of a potential approach this summer.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at Blackburn at the end of the season and could be part of a potential exodus with a number of key players in the same position and Tony Mowbray set to depart as well.

He would add just the sort of creative spark in midfield that Albion are looking for while he’s a proven force at Championship level.

When Blackburn were flying earlier in the season it was Rothwell pulling the strings and he’s set to finish with more goal involvements (three goals, 10 assists) than all five of the West Brom midfielders we’ve highlighted combined.

Landing the former Manchester United academy player on a free transfer would represent an excellent bit of business from West Brom and help them avoid the midfield issue they’ve faced at times in 2021/22 next term.

There will no doubt be competition but unless there are Premier League offers, you feel a team with clear promotion aspirations like Albion would be an attractive proposition for him.

If they can land him early, it would be a fantastic way to start the summer window.