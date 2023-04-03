QPR defender Leon Balogun's has penned a message after his post-match argument with supporters on Saturday, which has caught the attention of the W12 fanbase.

Could QPR get relegated this season?

The R's dreadful form continued on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium - leaving them just three points above the relegation zone with seven games left of the season.

The west Londoners have won just one game since December and just once under Gareth Ainsworth, which has led to frustration both in the stands and the dressing room.

Things boiled over after Saturday's defeat to Wigan as Balogun, attempting to speak to R's fans after the final whistle, was involved in a heated argument.

What has Leon Balogun told QPR fans?

The experienced defender has taken to Twitter to send a lengthy message to supporters - attempting to explain himself and ease tensions amongst supporters.

How have QPR fans responded to Leon Balogun?

The message has certainly caught the attention of R's fans. Many have heaped praise on Balogun as a result...

Others want to see a response against Preston North End on Friday...