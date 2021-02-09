Takeover update emerges involving Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday

Erik Alonso is reported by the Star to hold an interest in buying not only Sheffield Wednesday but also Derby County, with the investor having made his stance clear in recent days.

Alonso was until recently an advisor to Wednesday’s current owner Dejphon Chansiri and is now said to have put in a bid for the Owls.

The report continues to state that said bid does however fall way below the valuation of Chansiri, with a new offer that is substantially higher that the one on the table more likely to tempt the chairman into selling up.

In addition to making a move for the stricken Hillsborough club, the Spaniard is also said to have shown interest in potentially making a move to buy out another of the Championship’s 24 clubs in the shape of Derby County, with the Rams still keen to sell up.

Chansiri has been at the helm for six years, whilst Derby’s owner, Mel Morris has been in charge of the Pride Park club since 2015.

The Verdict

From a Derby perspective, they will view this bid from Alonso for Wednesday as a blow to their own takeover hopes as it seemingly shows that the investor has a higher interest in acquiring their league rivals rather than they themselves.

Bringing in a permanent manager in the shape of Wayne Rooney was a good step forward for the Rams, however this takeover business has plagued much of the campaign so far and needs to be resolved sooner rather than later.

Morris is clearly open to selling up but a deal has yet to be completed with Sheikh Khaled’s Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited, now three months after there was an agreement in principle.

Questions are sure to be asked until this is the case and there is no sign of there being an end in sight for the Pride Park outfit right now.