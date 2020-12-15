Takeover hope for Derby County after latest update

Derby County’s takeover, or rather lack of it, has earned a few headlines and column inches this week but it sounds as though there is still a chance for the Rams that it might go through.

The Rams have seen results stabilise a little in recent weeks.

They’ve become draw specialists under Wayne Rooney and, though they need wins to start getting up the table, at least they’re not losing as frequently.

Away from the pitch, meanwhile, takeover talk appears to have stalled of late and Matt Slater of The Athletic has sought to explain some of the reasons behind it:

Six weeks have passed since Derby County said Sheikh Khaled’s takeover would happen “very soon”. Doubts are growing over the deal, with concerns raised over Derby’s debts & his, including an unpaid legal bill linked to the sheikh’s 2019 bid for Newcastle. https://t.co/l19hRfp7Va — Matt Slater (@mjshrimper) December 15, 2020

However, that does not mean things are dead in the water with Ed Dawes suggesting there is still confidence around the East Midlands club that the deal can still be done:

I understand the club are still confident that the deal will go through by the end of the month. The figure of a £30m MSD loan is wide of the mark. The reported £500k legal bill from the flawed attempt to buy Newcastle will have no impact on the BZI takeover of Derby. #dcfcfans pic.twitter.com/9wwARGEChe — Ed Dawes (@Ed__Dawes) December 15, 2020

The Verdict

Time is bound to tell with this situation but it appears things aren’t off of the table just yet.

For Derby fans and for the sake of the club, you’d hope if the takeover does get approved it will only be because there aren’t any serious issues or that they have been resolved.

It’d be great for the Rams to get new cash invested into their club, but they don’t want to be lumbered with owners who don’t have their house in order, let’s see what transpires.