Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County News

Takeover hope for Derby County after latest update

Published

41 mins ago

on

Derby County’s takeover, or rather lack of it, has earned a few headlines and column inches this week but it sounds as though there is still a chance for the Rams that it might go through.

The Rams have seen results stabilise a little in recent weeks.

They’ve become draw specialists under Wayne Rooney and, though they need wins to start getting up the table, at least they’re not losing as frequently.

Away from the pitch, meanwhile, takeover talk appears to have stalled of late and Matt Slater of The Athletic has sought to explain some of the reasons behind it:

However, that does not mean things are dead in the water with Ed Dawes suggesting there is still confidence around the East Midlands club that the deal can still be done:

The Verdict

Time is bound to tell with this situation but it appears things aren’t off of the table just yet.

For Derby fans and for the sake of the club, you’d hope if the takeover does get approved it will only be because there aren’t any serious issues or that they have been resolved.

It’d be great for the Rams to get new cash invested into their club, but they don’t want to be lumbered with owners who don’t have their house in order, let’s see what transpires.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Takeover hope for Derby County after latest update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: