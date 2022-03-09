“Taken quite a substantial hit” – Middlesbrough fan pundit gives play-off verdict after Sheffield United defeat

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have stormed up the Championship table since Neil Warnock was replaced by Chris Wilder but their play-off hopes took a blow last night as they fell to defeat against Sheffield United.

Boro were humbled 4-1 by the Blades in a game between two huge play-off contenders. With Middlesbrough probably hoping to come away with at least a point, they instead suffered not just a defeat but an embarrassing one at that.

It’s a result that has rocked the confidence of most Boro fans in terms of their play-off aspirations. They’ve looked one of the leading sides to be able to climb into the top six before the season comes to a close but are now two points behind Luton in sixth.

While climbing into the top six is certainly still doable, Football League World’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt has revealed that she feels less confident in their chances, especially considering their recent form away at home.

Their next game comes on the road again, this time against Millwall, who are never easy to face at the Den. After that, they take on a Birmingham side at St Andrew’s that have been buoyed recently by returns from the likes of Tahith Chong and Marc Roberts. They don’t make for easy games at all.

They certainly have the capability to pick up the points in their next few games but it won’t be straightforward and FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana has admitted the result against Sheffield United and their away form could ‘break’ their campaign.

She said: “It still is a possibility but I think my own personal confidence towards our play-off push has taken quite a substantial hit given that defeat yesterday and I mean in isolation the game was bad. But, if you take into consideration the away games that have come before it, that’s now 11 goals we’ve conceded in our last four away trips.

“We haven’t won on the road since beating Blackpool – I think it was the 29th December. That is pretty bad and for a promotion and play-off race as tight as it is, the fine margins of it all, that could break our season. With the next three games being away games, it’s tough to see where the next points are coming from on the road.”

The Verdict

Middlesbrough are still well in the play-off race and with so many games left, there is every chance they could end up scrambling into that top six over other teams.

The Championship is an unpredictable league and anybody can beat anybody on their day. There are still six or so teams that could consider themselves in with a shout of a top six spot come the end of the season and Boro are still amongst them.

Chris Wilder’s side may have been humbled by Sheffield United but as long as they win the rest of their games and ensure that it is a minor blip to them and nothing more, then they should be okay for the rest of the year. There’s a two point gap between them and Luton now but it can easily be caught up.

Their destiny might no longer be right in their hands but they can do their part by picking up as many points as they possibly can – which they will certainly be trying to do.