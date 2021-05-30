Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Take us up’, ‘It’s our time’ – Many Lincoln City fans react to team announcement v Blackpool in League One play-off final

6 mins ago

Lincoln City will be looking to pick up a win in their final match of the 2020/21 season, when they take on Blackpool in the League One play-off final at Wembley. 

The Imps finished fifth in the third-tier standings this term, and beat Sunderland on aggregate in their play-off semi-final to book their spot in the final.

Michael Appleton’s side have caught the eye with a number of strong performances in League One this season, and the Sincil Bank faithful will be hoping that they can witness their side cap off a memorable season with a win over the Tangerines.

Appleton has named his starting XI ahead of the clash at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, as they go in search of a win to gain promotion into the Championship.

Plenty of Lincoln City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Appleton’s latest team selection for the clash against Blackpool.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…


