‘Take us up’, ‘It’s our time’ – Many Lincoln City fans react to team announcement v Blackpool in League One play-off final

Lincoln City will be looking to pick up a win in their final match of the 2020/21 season, when they take on Blackpool in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

The Imps finished fifth in the third-tier standings this term, and beat Sunderland on aggregate in their play-off semi-final to book their spot in the final.

Michael Appleton’s side have caught the eye with a number of strong performances in League One this season, and the Sincil Bank faithful will be hoping that they can witness their side cap off a memorable season with a win over the Tangerines.

Appleton has named his starting XI ahead of the clash at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, as they go in search of a win to gain promotion into the Championship.

Plenty of Lincoln City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Appleton’s latest team selection for the clash against Blackpool.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

Strongest team available. — Mark (@markysims79) May 30, 2021

It's our time 🔴⚪️ — Jordan (@j_coey7) May 30, 2021

It's beautiful — Luca (@lucalcfc) May 30, 2021

Best XI — Alan Johnson (@AFootballWriter) May 30, 2021

Conor 😍😍 — Haydn Wilcox-Hall (@mymatehaydn) May 30, 2021

Solid team come on 🔴⚪ — Lep (@xLepebble) May 30, 2021

Our strongest line up! Come on lads! https://t.co/1EBpKQDpHf — George Bass (@GeorgeBassUK) May 30, 2021

One last effort to round off an incredible season. Win lose or draw, the city is proud 🔴⚪️⚽️🙏 https://t.co/etNp1gZ1ie — Andrew Scott (@scottamr75) May 30, 2021

Strong XI, come on lads https://t.co/exSUkxlIgV — Jake (@jakeflies) May 30, 2021

Take us up boys. Appleton’s Army🔴⚪️ https://t.co/877xtgaD2Y — Adam Lilley (@AdamLilley1) May 30, 2021

Yes yes yes yes yes https://t.co/oOnHmyO8I9 — Liam Knight (@LiamKni00) May 30, 2021