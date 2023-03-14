“Take the money” – West Ham continue to monitor £25m-rated Norwich City man ahead of summer window: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City face a battle to keep hold of Gabriel Sara in the summer as interest in the midfielder increases.

The Brazilian is only in his first full season with the Canaries following a move from Sao Paolo but he has started to show his class since David Wagner arrived.

Such form has caught the eye, as reports revealed Atletico Madrid and West Ham are monitoring the 23-year-old, whilst it’s since been claimed by Football Insider that scouts from the Hammers are ‘seriously impressed’ with Sara.

That update adds Norwich will demand at least £25m for the player. So, is that a fair fee? Should the Norfolk outfit cash in if such an offer is tabled? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Ben Wignall

I think should that kind of offer come in from West Ham then Norwich should take the money and reinvest – that is if they don’t win promotion.

Should they battle their way into the play-offs and win them, then Sara is someone that David Wagner can build the whole team around going forward as he is oozing class at this level and you’d back him to do things in the Premier League.

£25 million though for a Championship club if they stay down would be a big figure to turn down, and whilst he can still develop into an even better player, Norwich could do a lot with that money.

Let’s not forget though that West Ham are in relegation danger right now, so if they don’t beat the drop then they can forget about signing Sara altogether.

Chris Gallagher

That is going to be seriously hard to turn down.

Sara was a significant investment for the Canaries at an initial £6m which could rise into eight-figures, so they did spend that much with the idea that he would improve.

However, has he really done enough just yet to warrant a £25m fee? I’m not sure and whilst he is a player that clearly has a lot of talent, that sort of money can get you two or three good players at Championship level.

Of course, the situation changes a lot if Norwich go up, where you would expect him to stay. Similarly, the move surely won’t happen if the Hammers go down.

The Canaries are right to demand a big number from Premier League clubs for the Brazilian but every player has a price and if £25m does arrive then it should be an easy decision to sell, even if Sara is a very good player.

Sam Rourke

Gabriel Sara has really started to come to the fore for Norwich City of late.

It’s really no surprise to see several top clubs eyeing the south American given his recent performances and goal contributions, and Norwich have every right to place such a fee on his head.

Sara is only 23 and is showing really promising signs of being something special so it’s important they place a strong price on his head to fend off any suitors.

That said, if a side do come in and place a bid of that magnitude in the summer, the Canaries simply would have to consider it.

Money of that sort would be welcomed by the Canaries but ultimately I can’t see anyone departing with a fee like that just yet for the player.