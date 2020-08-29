‘Take the money’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react as key player linked with Premier League move

Aston Villa are set to make a bid for Reading midfielder John Swift, according to the Birmingham Mail.

The Royals star has been hugely impressive in the Championship over the past 12 months, and really showed his quality in the last campaign under previous Reading manager Mark Bowen.

He chipped in with six goals and 11 assists in his 45 appearances for the Berkshire-based side, as they finished 14th in the Championship last term.

Swift’s passing range and set-piece accuracy make him one of the first players on the Reading team sheet, and it appears that the Villains now want to bring him to the Premier League.

He won’t be the first Championship player that Dean Smith will to try to buy in this current window with Matty Cash set for a move to the Villains from Nottingham Forest after talks progressed in the last few days.

With Villa set to make a bid of up to £6 million for the midfielder, here’s how Royals supporters reacted to the news…

Eze went for 20 mil and Sheffield United and Villa thought they'd get Swift for six🤔🤔#sufc #villa #readingfc — Sam Hudspith (@samhudspith24) August 28, 2020

Seems we have started a nice bidding war for Swift. No issues if we sold him he deserves his move as long as the money is right. I'd then be using that Money to get Baker in. #readingfc — Steven Kemp (@kempy26783) August 28, 2020

I’d take that then sign aribo — DamonRFC (@Damonla62342577) August 28, 2020

Double that and it approaches fair value, but even then would be gutted to see Swifty leave. — Dadros (@dadros70) August 27, 2020

Ovie in swift out ? you can’t have both if you want a balanced team and ovie is more effective centrally than on the left imo personally I think ovie will create more than swift over a season if played in the right position #readingfc — Gavin Smith (@gavpsmith) August 27, 2020

Feel like we should be selling around £6mil as much as I love Swifty https://t.co/JPtumPBHwu — Andy 🇿🇼 (@R1N0MH8TA) August 27, 2020