Wrexham’s lack of goals from their strikers has been identified as a problem for Phil Parkinson’s side in their League One promotion tussle.

The Red Dragons have been on a remarkable journey under Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, with the side having won successive promotions in the past two years.

They’re now looking for a third on the bounce, with Wrexham sitting third in the table after enjoying a positive start to life back in League One.

League One Table (as of 13/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Wycombe Wanderers 14 16 32 2 Birmingham City 13 12 30 3 Wrexham 14 12 28

The form of Wrexham's strikers is a concern

However, the race for promotion looks as though it will be a fierce one, so Parkinson’s men must be consistent if they are to stay in the fight for a top two place.

And, when asked by FLW about the big issue that Wrexham face right now, fan pundit Liam picked out the lack of goals from the strikers as something that could hold the team back moving forward.

“I think the biggest issue we have at the moment is our lack of a goal threat. The goals seem to have dried up for our forward players, as we’ve been relying on goals from our midfield and especially our wing-backs, with Ryan Barnett scoring a few recently, including the goal in our last game, which was really well taken for a defensively positioned player.

“James McClean is always a threat, so I have no issues with then contributing, but it would be nice for the likes of Mullin, Palmer and Bodvarsson to contribute a little bit more, and to take the burden off their teammates, as they’re the ones meant to be scoring the goals, and at the moment they’re not doing that.”

Wrexham’s strikers must step up over the coming months

It’s hard to be too critical of Wrexham, as it’s important to remember that they are a newly-promoted side, and, even with the investment that has gone into the club, they’re doing well to be in the mix for promotion.

They have only lost twice this season, and scoring 22 times in 14 games is comparable to most of the teams in the top six.

So, the overall outlook around the Welsh side is a positive one, but there’s no doubt that the lack of goals from the strikers could be a concern over the next few months.

Jack Marriott’s long-term injury was a major setback, with the ex-Derby man on five for the season in the league, as Ollie Palmer is the only other striker to have found the net more than once with his two in the campaign.

Therefore, others do need to step up, and the obvious player is Paul Mullin, as he has been Wrexham’s talisman over the past few years.

It should be said that the striker had an injury that disrupted his pre-season, so he was playing catch-up, but the reality is that one goal from 12 games isn’t good enough.

Of course, he has proven himself regularly over the years, so Wrexham fans won’t be losing faith in their main man, but he needs to rediscover his best form.