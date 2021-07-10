‘Take that’, ‘Difficult season ahead’ – Many Derby County fans react as club accepts EFL sanction

Derby County have accepted a suspended three-point deduction from the EFL, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

The Rams avoided relegation on the final day of the Championship season but it’s not exactly been plain sailing since, with financial problems limiting Wayne Rooney’s preparations for next season.

It seems the Pride Park outfit now have one more thing to worry about as, in a statement published by the EFL yesterday (via The Athletic), it was revealed that they’d accepted a suspended three-point deduction.

The sanction has been handed to them after they failed to pay their players in full or on time in December 2020, which is misconduct under EFL regulations.

The punishment means that should the Rams fail to pay their players on or before the 30th of June 2022, they will be deducted three points.

For the moment, however, Derby will start the season on equal footing will all the other sides in their division – as will Sheffield Wednesday who were handed a suspended six-point deduction for a similar offence.

Even so, the decision has caught the attention of the Pride Park faithful, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Our players have been paid, nothing to see here really. — Barnaby & Chris 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmbroseBarnaby) July 9, 2021

I’d take that as good news and hopefully helps lift the embargo — Simon (@simondcfc89) July 9, 2021

Still more sanctions to come though…… — Mark 🐏 Steward (@marktheram7) July 9, 2021

No Worries, Uncle Mels loaded. — Shaun (@derbyshaun) July 9, 2021

Got off quite lately we have there take that https://t.co/kinIIdMgNL — Kalum Mclaughlin (@kalum1884) July 9, 2021

Interesting! If another proposed takeover fails then more pressure is on Mad Mel to keep footing the bill. Imagine it’s hard to attract an owner when accounts haven’t been filed and embargo in place. Difficult season ahead for #dcfc I suspect. https://t.co/plKFVgwMKx — Ryan Wise (@ryanwise94) July 9, 2021