“Take responsibility” – QPR exclusive: Chris Martin reflects on sacking of Neil Critchley

It is time for the QPR players “to take responsibility as individuals and as a team, and accept that we have to do better” after the sacking of Neil Critchley, Hoops striker Chris Martin has said in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The 34-year-old was one of two signings made in Critchley’s short and ill-fated spell at Loftus Road – joining as a free agent on the 1st of February after being released from his Bristol City contract.

On Sunday, less than a fortnight after Martin’s arrival, the Championship club pulled the plug on the 44-year-old’s 10-week tenure and have appointed Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth as his replacement.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind,” the striker told FLW in an exclusive interview via QPR’s official betting partner Copybet. “Obviously, I’ve only been here for a couple of weeks and events have transpired over the last couple of days. It’s obviously very disappointing.

“The team has not been good enough up to this point in terms of results and the manager losing his job is a result of that. Now’s the time for us to take responsibility as individuals and as a team, and accept that we have to do better.”

He added: “I think if you look back at the form of the team over the last couple of months, it’s been very poor. Like I said, there are going to be multiple reasons why that is the case and now is not really the time to point fingers.

“It is about us coming together as a collective and as a team, accepting the criticism that comes our way being able to deal with that in a positive way. Now we need to look forward to this last part of the season and try to make sure that we are doing everything we possibly can to turn our fortunes around.”

Martin joined the squad midway through Critchley’s tenure, which gives him a unique perspective on how things played out in W12 and he credited the departed head coach for all the work he put in.

“It’s hard for me as I’ve only seen a small sample size but I think he was doing the best job that he possibly could under the circumstances,” he explained.

“Coming in when I did, it was clear to see the lads were in a difficult period so to judge them at that moment would be unfair. I think from the outside looking in it’s easy to say that under the previous manager, the form was very good and it wasn’t under Neil but that is a very simplified way of looking at things.

“I saw a man and a manager that was doing his utmost to try and give us everything that we needed on a day-to-day basis to try and get the results that we need. It just didn’t happen for one reason or another.

“I don’t want to say too much. I’m an experienced player so I’ve been trying to help and advise the lads and still will be for the time that I’m here. But like I said, I’ve only been here a very short time so it’s very difficult for me to form a complete opinion on everything.”

Ainsworth’s first game as R’s head coach comes tomorrow as they host Blackburn Rovers at Loftus Road.

