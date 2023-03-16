Luton Town are punching above their weight once again in the Championship and are starting to look a shoe-in for the play-offs.

Carlton Morris continued his excellent form in grabbing the only goal of the game against Bristol City on Wednesday evening, seeing the Hatters claim a third straight 1-0 win.

With Middlesbrough drawing 1-1 with Stoke City in midweek, Luton are now just one point behind Michael Carrick's men who trail second-placed Sheffield United by six.

Therefore, it is hard to rule the Hatters out of the top two race if Boro are being counted as the Blades' most dangerous competitors.

George Elek believes that Luton will be ones to watch for the remainder of the campaign and explained why on the Not The Top 20 Podcast's YouTube channel.

He said: "They are improving week-on-week and are very much cementing themselves as a play-off side at this stage.

"Also being a team where, if Sheffield United are to slip up between now and the end, they're putting themselves right in that mix with Boro to be the ones who could chase them down.

"It's looking less likely after that big result from Blades (winning 2-1 at Sunderland) but Luton are operating at a very high level.

"It's just whether they can maintain this from now until the play-off final at Wembley because it is incredible what they're doing.

"You have to wonder if there is going to be a drop-off, as much respect as we all have for Luton, you do feel like they are having to overachieve in order to be where they are.

"That's no slight on them, that's praise, given their resources and where they have to shop and the rest of it, it's incredible what they're doing.

"They finished strong last season, they'll have the belief they can go one better, we know that teams who fail in the play-offs one year and get back into it the season after have a good record.

"Take Luton seriously.

"Given the only hole you could pick in their season so far is their home form, back-to-back home wins and impressive performances as well does a lot to remedy that."

The Verdict

Rob Edwards deserves so much credit for having the Hatters at the top end of the best of the rest league, considering Burnley and Sheffield United's dominance for extended periods of the season.

Nathan Jones' act was an incredibly difficult one to follow and some supporters would have been disappointed to see the club bring an ex-Watford manager.

However, Edwards has endeared himself to supporters very quickly and is arguably bringing more out of the squad than Jones was earlier on this season.

It is a fairytale story and one that could have a very happy ending in the next couple of months.