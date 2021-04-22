‘Take it out on Derby on Saturday’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to furious rant from Birmingham’s Lee Bowyer

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer launched into a furious rant after a controversial late penalty allowed Nottingham Forest to level last night’s game, which has caused a stir among many Reds fans.

Marc Roberts put Bowyer’s side into the lead by heading in a corner four minutes into the second half and the Blues looked to be on their way to a victory that would be massive to their survival hopes.

However, Lewis Grabban scored an equaliser from the penalty spot in the 98th minute after the referee adjudged Lukas Jutkiewicz to have fouled Scott McKenna two minutes earlier.

The draw means Birmingham are now 10 points clear of the bottom three but that did little to ease Bowyer’s frustration as he launched into a furious rant after the game.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, he said: “It’s wrong, it’s never been a penalty, I have looked at it back, he is there, they are coming together yes, but that happens when you have got one player running one way, another player running another way.

“He can’t get out of the way of the player, the fella heads it and because he is running his momentum takes him into Jutkiewicz. Jutkiewicz even turns away from the fella, he’s not made a foul. The fella’s momentum has taken him into Jutkiewicz because he was running forward to make the header.

“He tried to put all the power into the header and he has gone into Jutkiewicz. It is never, ever, ever a penalty – never.

“This happens too many times, too many times in this division officials get it wrong and nothing happens. They guess and they get away with it.

“I will ring up Alan Wiley again and ask him about this decision and I guarantee you one hundred percent he will send me a letter in about three days’ time apologising for that decision. One hundred percent he will because it’s wrong.”

A victory for the Blues would’ve taken them above Forest in the table and likely all but confirmed their Championship survival.

They still look on course to avoid the drop but as 22nd-placed Rotherham United have two games in hand over them and there are still a further three to play, it’s not confirmed yet.

Bowyer’s comments certainly seem to have caught the attention of Forest fans, many of whom have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

