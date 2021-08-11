‘Take it and run’, ‘Not the end of the world’ – These Sheffield United fans react to major Arsenal transfer development

Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale is thought to be closing in on a move to Arsenal for an initial £24m.

It has been reported that the Gunners are in ‘advanced talks’ with the Blades over the keeper, who they have been chasing all summer, and they could end up paying £30m if add-ons are met as part of the agreement.

Losing the 23-year-old, who started the opening day defeat to Birmingham City, would be a blow for Slavisa Jokanovic, although the funds the sale would provide will allow him to strengthen other areas of the squad before the deadline at the end of the month.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ramsdale’s potential departure has prompted a mixed response from the Sheffield United fans, with some acknowledging that it’s a good deal, whilst others are upset to see the stopper go.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer development from Twitter…

£24m Danny, take it and run! — R◎ss Ge◎rge (@designedbyross) August 11, 2021

He stays we get promoted we bank 200m,24m is low and AFCB get 20%,his price will increase over the season promotedor not — BDTBL ⚔️🔴⚪️⚫️ (@bdtbl_andy) August 11, 2021

Bang in the money 👍🏼 big gamble mind as if we don’t go up highly unlikely his value does — Dan Slater (@DanSlat15348609) August 11, 2021

A luxury I don't think we can afford in The Championship. Was always going to happen. Be interesting to see if Verrips gets the nod or of they look to bring in a replacement (QPR goalie?) — Jason Kinder (@JasonKinder38) August 11, 2021

Rather lose Ramsdale than Berge just hope we don't lose both. — John Baxby (@JBaxby) August 11, 2021

Oh I hope not. Arsenal have had our pants down. — Mick ⚔🔴⚪🇬🇧 (@longshotmick) August 11, 2021