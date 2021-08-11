Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Take it and run’, ‘Not the end of the world’ – These Sheffield United fans react to major Arsenal transfer development

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale is thought to be closing in on a move to Arsenal for an initial £24m.

It has been reported that the Gunners are in ‘advanced talks’ with the Blades over the keeper, who they have been chasing all summer, and they could end up paying £30m if add-ons are met as part of the agreement.

Losing the 23-year-old, who started the opening day defeat to Birmingham City, would be a blow for Slavisa Jokanovic, although the funds the sale would provide will allow him to strengthen other areas of the squad before the deadline at the end of the month.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ramsdale’s potential departure has prompted a mixed response from the Sheffield United fans, with some acknowledging that it’s a good deal, whilst others are upset to see the stopper go.

