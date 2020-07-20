‘Take it and don’t appeal’ – Many Derby fans debate possible EFL charge outcome

Derby County will be looking to get themselves prepared and ready for next season – whenever it proves to be – over the summer, as they will surely be eyeing the play-offs at the very least next year.

Overall, given everything that has gone on off of the pitch, Rams fans are probably fairly pleased with the way Phillip Cocu’s first campaign has gone.

Certainly, there have been some really positive signs and they’ll be hoping that next year can be a successful one.

However, one thing that remains hanging over their heads is the EFL charge which, as yet, has not come to a conclusion and leaves many fans wondering just what is going to happen.

Derby reporter Ryan Conway asked whether it might be best the club just accept whatever punishment might come their way and move on, then, and fans offered their take on the situation.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said:

Cocu is already looking to next season. So now for this one the only thing that’s left is the EFL charge. If Derby, who have always maintained their innocence, are punished…is it best to just accept it and leaving it with this mad season? https://t.co/2l9jWxkDOf — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) July 20, 2020

Depends how many points we would be deducted — Alex Mullarkey (@lexuz1986) July 20, 2020

100% – take the punishment now. Start a fresh next season. Knowing “The Derby Way” we’ll fight it and get it given at the start of next season — Adam Barber (@adambarber10) July 20, 2020

As long as the points don’t take us out of the league, take the punishment (2whike publishing a press release maintaining innocence) and draw a line under this year ready to go again. — Anthony Clarke (@clarkey_arc) July 20, 2020

Spot on. Assuming that any points deduction is this season and not next. — Michael Broadley (@BroadleyMichael) July 20, 2020

When will we find the outcome! We dont want a deduction next season! — Wils (@PWils0n07) July 20, 2020

Definitely take it and don’t appeal, unless there is a very substantial fine too. After this season we need as little off the field focus as possible — Kurt Lewin (@Angry_Kurt) July 20, 2020

Is it possible at this stage they’re going to announce our result alongside the Wednesday result? There’s has been done for weeks — Joe (@SuperDerby88) July 20, 2020

I’m still finding it hard to think that if all that has been said about the amendment to the figures as reported is true, that they could legitimately find against us — Robert Terry (@RobertTerry) July 20, 2020