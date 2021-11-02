‘Take immediate action’, ‘Failing miserably’ – These Middlesbrough fans are furious with key figure after latest setback

Middlesbrough fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Luton Town this evening on what was a record-breaking night for boss Neil Warnock.

The experienced manager was taking charge of his 1,602nd game, which was the most in English professional football. However, despite getting off to a good start through a Josh Coburn goal, Boro would go on to concede three as they fell to a seventh loss of the campaign.

With the team in the bottom half of the table and not looking capable of pushing for a play-off place, the fans are understandably growing increasingly frustrated.

And, for some, it comes down to Warnock, with the 72-year-old receiving criticism for his approach and Boro’s inability to get results against the better teams in the Championship, which has been a big problem so far this season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Warnock from a section of the support on Twitter…

Take immediate action — Specs (@Joesole_) November 2, 2021

Luton, Hull and Reading were all inexcusable results and performances. How much more substandard performances do we have to put with under Warnock. History suggests Gibson will waste another season because he likes the man. Warnock is failing miserably — YOUAREMYBORO 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@THEREALBORO) November 2, 2021

Well if Warnock is still in a job after tomorrow then he will never get sacked !!

Southgate was sacked for far less !! — joff hall (@joffa81) November 2, 2021

sack Warnock and let Howson and Hernandez go with him, shocking — Ty 🇦🇷 (@_TY_97) November 2, 2021

Warnock OUT! — CJ (@Cloohs) November 2, 2021

Not convinced we’d get the next appointment right even in the unlikely event that we sack Warnock. The best we can hope for is mid table. — FPL Duke (@TheDuke615) November 2, 2021

The whole Warnock thing is just absolutely pointless…..literally!! — Paul Ovington (@ovyonekenobi) November 2, 2021