Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

‘Take immediate action’, ‘Failing miserably’ – These Middlesbrough fans are furious with key figure after latest setback

Published

9 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Luton Town this evening on what was a record-breaking night for boss Neil Warnock.

The experienced manager was taking charge of his 1,602nd game, which was the most in English professional football. However, despite getting off to a good start through a Josh Coburn goal, Boro would go on to concede three as they fell to a seventh loss of the campaign.

With the team in the bottom half of the table and not looking capable of pushing for a play-off place, the fans are understandably growing increasingly frustrated.

And, for some, it comes down to Warnock, with the 72-year-old receiving criticism for his approach and Boro’s inability to get results against the better teams in the Championship, which has been a big problem so far this season.

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24

Chris Brunt

Here we look at some of the reaction to Warnock from a section of the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Take immediate action’, ‘Failing miserably’ – These Middlesbrough fans are furious with key figure after latest setback

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: