Portsmouth

‘Take him’, ‘Would be quite a clear-out statement’ – These Portsmouth fans react as first-team figure attracts transfer interest

Published

9 mins ago

on

Portsmouth’s John Marquis is a man in-demand ahead of the summer transfer window, with Peterborough and MK Dons believed to be tracking the striker.

The 29-year-old was Pompey’s top scorer as they missed out on a play-off place in League One, netting 16 goals from 41 games.

However, with Danny Cowley in charge, a lot of changes are expected to be made at Fratton Park this summer and Hampshire Live have confirmed that MK Dons and newly-promoted Peterborough are interested in Marquis, along with a club from Scotland.

The update claims that Pompey are not looking to sell the former Doncaster man, but they do add that Cowley is looking to bring in at least one number nine, which could change the situation.

Despite his decent goal record since signing, it’s fair to say that most fans aren’t too bothered by the prospect of losing Marquis.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…


