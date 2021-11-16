‘Take him’ – Plenty Sheffield United fans react as Chris Wilder plots Blades transfer swoop for Middlesbrough

It’s safe to say that Oli Burke just can’t get going at Sheffield United but he may be given a lifeline in the second tier with the news that Middlesbrough are eager to sign him, as reported by TeamTalk.

The 24-year-old has managed just two starts for the Blades so far this campaign and there appears to be no gametime on the horizon for the player anytime soon.

It means that a fresh start might be beneficial to both player and club – and there is seemingly interest in doing business for the youngster now in the winter window.

Chris Wilder of course has taken over as the new boss of Middlesbrough and would like a reunion with Burke at his new club.

Despite Burke featuring for Sheffield United in the Premier League, he just hasn’t been able to establish himself as a first-team regular and it looks like another move may be on the cards for him.

It isn’t just Burke who could be on the way out though, with Chris Basham also a Boro target.

While Blades fans have now taken to Twitter to respond to the news of the two potential departures, they appear to be saddened about an exit for the latter of the two – but less so for the former.

Be gutted to see bash go… I’d drive Burke up even with fuel prices as they are 😂 — matt kitson (@mattkitson2) November 16, 2021

Goodbye Burke… He will probably miss Middlesborough and end up in Carlisle.. Sad to see Bash go but expected — Staynor 66 (@mickrow66) November 16, 2021

Wilder must be stubborn if he wants to try n prove Burke is good again — helscholesy (@helscholesy) November 16, 2021

Would blame bash if he went for game time but god I hope he don’t leave. Burke on the other hand I will personally drive him up there 😂 — gavin booth (@gavsterbooth) November 16, 2021

Wilder sees something nobody else sees — C0meBack_KID (@CharIy_Says) November 16, 2021

Wilder must want his bathroom tiling!#burkethebuilder — Neilb1889 (@NeilB1889) November 16, 2021

While both players are not first-team regulars at Sheffield United, the reaction is markedly different from the fans between the two. It appears as if a parting of ways between Burke and Sheffield United then may be the best port of call.

The Verdict

Oli Burke has been from club-to-club and just can’t seem to find a place to stay or a place where he feels like he can play to the potential many believe him to have. He looked a bright talent at Nottingham Forest and there were flashes of brilliance at Celtic but apart from that, there hasn’t been too much to suggest he is hitting the full peak of his powers.

At Sheffield United, he was given the chance in the Premier League but has now fallen out of favour in the second tier. Joining Middlesbrough then may be the best course of action for the player.