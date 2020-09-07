‘Take him’, ‘Must be better options out there’ – These Birmingham City fans react to transfer update

Birmingham City will be desperate to sign a new striker in the coming weeks and they are believed to be interested in Scott Hogan.

The Ireland international, who is contracted to bitter rivals Aston Villa, spent the second half of the previous season at St. Andrew’s and scored seven goals in 17 games for Blues, although he failed to find the net in nine after the restart.

And, it appears as though Aitor Karanka is open to working with the 28-year-old after Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed the clubs are talking over a potential deal.

BIRMINGHAM. Hope VILLA will help them to do the Scott Hogan deal. Make an offer that works and also helps striker leave. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 6, 2020

Whilst it requires negotiations from both sides, with Hogan earning big money at Villa, an agreement could happen and it would give Blues a much-needed new face up top.

It’s fair to say the idea of Hogan returning caused a mixed response from the Birmingham fan base, as many feel he could thrive under Karanka whereas others were concerned by his form after lockdown.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

I’d take him again. Hope he could find that pre lockdown form. — Max Bradley (@_Maxbradley_) September 6, 2020

Thing is with Hogan it seems Karanka is playing one up top . That’s how he got played at villa and was lost . He needs to ha e someone next to him . And yeah he weren’t great after restart but none of them were . — Bobby Moore (@b16blue) September 6, 2020

Really don’t want him after his displays after lockdown, he was lazy and completely not interested. I would rather we go for a younger hungrier striker like Jackson from Ipswich — David Yeates (@daveyeates1) September 6, 2020

Pre lockdown form for a pro lockdown price and I'd welcome him back. — Tomeo™ (@tomeok) September 6, 2020

Not for me, was good at the beginning but dreadful after lockdown. Surely there must be better options out there — Damian O (@Damian_BCFC) September 6, 2020

Don’t see any losers in this at all he’s decent at champo level — Paul (@PaulOBoulton) September 6, 2020

No thanks — dale (@zdpj_) September 6, 2020