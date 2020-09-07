Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Take him’, ‘Must be better options out there’ – These Birmingham City fans react to transfer update

Published

10 mins ago

on

Birmingham City will be desperate to sign a new striker in the coming weeks and they are believed to be interested in Scott Hogan.

The Ireland international, who is contracted to bitter rivals Aston Villa, spent the second half of the previous season at St. Andrew’s and scored seven goals in 17 games for Blues, although he failed to find the net in nine after the restart.

And, it appears as though Aitor Karanka is open to working with the 28-year-old after Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed the clubs are talking over a potential deal.

Whilst it requires negotiations from both sides, with Hogan earning big money at Villa, an agreement could happen and it would give Blues a much-needed new face up top.

It’s fair to say the idea of Hogan returning caused a mixed response from the Birmingham fan base, as many feel he could thrive under Karanka whereas others were concerned by his form after lockdown.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


