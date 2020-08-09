‘Take him in a heartbeat,’ ‘Low risk’ – Many West Brom fans urge club to make transfer move for Premier League defender

Many West Bromwich Albion supporters have been urging the Baggies to make a move for Brighton defender Shane Duffy this summer, following reports emerging that Slaven Bilic’s side have held talks over the defender.

Duffy found himself largely frozen out of Brighton’s starting line-up last season under Graham Potter, with Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster both enjoying impressive campaigns for the Seagulls in the Premier League – and with Ben White now returning from an impressive loan spell with Leeds United it could mean the defender becomes available.

West Brom will be looking to add to their options this summer throughout their squad as they look to prepare for life back in the Premier League, and Duffy could represent a player full of Premier League experience to come in and compete with the likes of Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley and Ahmed Hegazi.

The Northern Ireland international was one of Brighton’s most influential performers in the previous seasons under Chris Hughton, and his partnership with Dunk was one of the key reasons that the Seagulls were able to consolidate their place in the Premier League following their promotion.

Therefore, if West Brom could get him for a reasonable transfer fee then that could prove to be a very astute piece of business from Slaven Bilic, and it would certainly provide the Baggies with plenty of competition for places at the heart of their defence ahead of their Premier League return.

Given West Brom’s supporters reactions to the reports of their interest in Duffy on social media, they feel that the defender would also be a good addition at the Hawthorns this summer.

Here then, we take a look at what the West Brom fans have been saying about Duffy on social media…

