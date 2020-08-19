Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Take him all day’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as ‘interest’ emerges in Tottenham attacker

Birmingham City have shown an interest in signing Jack Clarke on loan from Tottenham ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Clarke has been a permanent Spurs player since the summer of 2019, but is still awaiting his first-team debut in North London, with last season seeing him loaned out to former club Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers.

The 19-year-old struggled to impress for either and made a combined total of seven appearances in the Championship for the pair, but there’s no denying his potential, which was evident during his breakthrough campaign at Elland Road.

As per ‘We Are Birmingham’ on Twitter, there’s interest from Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham and there looks set to be an attempt to lure the teenager to St Andrew’s for the new season.

In response to that update, there’s plenty of excitement amongst the Birmingham fans, who feel that Clarke could be a great addition for the club and a realistic target given the past relationship between Karanka and Spurs boss, Jose Mourinho.

