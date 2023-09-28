Highlights Alex Mowatt's return to West Brom has been a positive amidst their disappointing start to the season.

In what has been a disappointing start to the season for West Brom, the return of Alex Mowatt has been a positive.

Alex Mowatt gets his chance at West Brom

The 28-year-old was a high-profile arrival a few years ago, but he hasn’t had the impact he would’ve wanted at The Hawthorns so far, even if he did play during his first year.

The previous campaign saw Mowatt move to Middlesbrough, and he failed to truly establish himself as a regular in the XI under Michael Carrick.

Therefore, he returned to Albion in the summer, and the Baggies’ lack of resources in the window meant he was always going to be given an opportunity.

And, Mowatt has started to impress for Carlos Corberan’s side, as he was a standout performer in what was an otherwise drab performance against Millwall.

What does Alex Mowatt’s future hold?

Moving forward, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Mowatt, as he has entered the final year of his contract in the West Midlands.

Naturally, some are debating whether he should be offered an extension, and FLW fan pundit Matt stated that he will need to take a wage cut if he wants to stay, given Albion’s financial predicament.

“I think in terms of Mowatt’s future, a new deal is all down to the wage he wants. If he wants to earn a new contract he will need to take a wage cut.

“Apart from that, I guess he’s just got to show what he can do on a consistent basis, because it’s not something we’ve seen often enough since he joined the club, especially if you ignore the first couple of months. He didn’t play too much at Middlesbrough last season either, so quality on a consistent basis is what he needs to do. That’s what the better players in this league do.”

Should West Brom offer Alex Mowatt a new contract?

The financial situation means Albion won’t be in a position to offer significant money to Mowatt, and whilst we don’t know his wages, you would imagine the midfielder is a high earner given he arrived with a good reputation.

Clearly, it will need to make sense financially, and the reality is that the Baggies may not be in a position to match an offer Mowatt could get elsewhere.

As Matt says though, Mowatt needs to prove himself over a longer period before any contract would be put to the player.

Right now though, all the player will be concerned about is getting more minutes under his belt, and to get back to the levels he was displaying at Barnsley a few years ago.

What next for West Brom?

After four games without a win, including three consecutive draws, Albion need to get back on track with a win, but it won’t be easy this weekend against a Preston side that are flying high in the Championship.

But, Corberan will believe he has enough quality in his group to be a match for any side in the Championship, and it’s now down to his team to deliver, with Mowatt sure to have a big role to play at Deepdale.