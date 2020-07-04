Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Take a bow’, ‘What a goal’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans left stunned at first-half strike v Blackburn

Published

9 mins ago

on

Leeds United claimed an impressive 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today, with Kalvin Phillips scoring a superb free-kick in the first-half.

Patrick Bamford fired Leeds into an early lead. The contested striker notched his 15th Championship goal of the season to set Leeds on their way to victory, and Phillips then doubled the lead shortly before half-time.

Mateusz Klich added a third after Adam Armstrong clawed one back in the second-half.

Phillips has had a fine season to date, and he showed another one of his qualities when he nestled a free-kick into the top corner of the net, leaving Rovers goalkeeper Christian Walton helpless.

It’s only Phillips’ second Championship goal of the season, but what a goal it was, and needless to say, it brought about a great response from the watching Leeds faithful on Twitter.

The win now sees Leeds four points clear of West Brom at the top of the Championship, with the Baggies in action against Hull City tomorrow.

Here’s some of the best reactions from Leeds fans to Phillips’ goal today:


