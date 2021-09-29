Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Take a bow’, ‘We have our Forest back’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on key figure after comeback win

Nottingham Forest moved out of the relegation zone as they came from behind to beat Barnsley 3-1 at Oakwell this evening.

The Reds have endured a very tough start to the season, which saw Chris Hughton ultimately pay the price with his job. And, it appears that decision was the right one, with Forest going on to collect seven points from the three games since.

For Cooper, this was his first win, and he deserves huge credit for the turnaround, as his decision to bring on Lewis Grabban for Tobias Figueiredo, changing the system in the process, worked excellently.

The side got their three goals after the sub, whilst they continued to push at 2-1 up, with Grabban eventually settling things with his late strike.

It’s fair to say the fans were delighted with the ambition shown by the manager, and the impact he made.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Cooper from some fans on Twitter…

