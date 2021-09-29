‘Take a bow’, ‘We have our Forest back’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on key figure after comeback win

Nottingham Forest moved out of the relegation zone as they came from behind to beat Barnsley 3-1 at Oakwell this evening.

The Reds have endured a very tough start to the season, which saw Chris Hughton ultimately pay the price with his job. And, it appears that decision was the right one, with Forest going on to collect seven points from the three games since.

For Cooper, this was his first win, and he deserves huge credit for the turnaround, as his decision to bring on Lewis Grabban for Tobias Figueiredo, changing the system in the process, worked excellently.

The side got their three goals after the sub, whilst they continued to push at 2-1 up, with Grabban eventually settling things with his late strike.

It’s fair to say the fans were delighted with the ambition shown by the manager, and the impact he made.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Cooper from some fans on Twitter…

It really feels like we have our forest back. Pace, energy, game plan, front foot, quick on the ball and in the transition. Well done Steve Cooper, a strong start #nffc — Jamie Morley (@Jam07) September 29, 2021

Fair play to the team but massive praise for Cooper, made a risky move and it’s payed off massively, something Hughton wouldn’t dare do. #NFFC — Kieran_Mee (@NFFC_Kieran) September 29, 2021

I LOVE YOU STEVE COOPER #NFFC — Molly ❤️ (@MollyLovesBTR) September 29, 2021

Best performance in ages. Take a bow Steve Cooper – style of football, attacking substitutions, tactical know-how, belief #nffc — WienerSchnitzel 💙 (@Schnitzel1972) September 29, 2021

Barnsley were completely hustled by Cooper ….. best half I've seen in some time #nffc — Nick (@NJL82) September 29, 2021

It won't be that easy every week – but for the love of god trust Dane Murphy, trust Cooper – trust the process #NFFC — Jack Kavanagh (@jwkav10) September 29, 2021

24 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever forwards – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Robert Earnshaw joined the club from which side? West Brom Norwich City Derby Cardiff