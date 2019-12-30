‘Take a bow’, ‘Wallop’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to ‘goal of the decade’ in West Brom win

Ashley Fletcher scored a stunning goal for Middlesbrough as they clinched an unlikely 2-0 victory away against West Bromwich Albion yesterday.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side have been in terrific form of late, seeing them climb away from the relegation zone and finally settle into a style of play under the new manager.

They faced a high-flying Baggies side, who will have been eager to get back to winning ways after a late draw against Barnsley last time out.

How much do you remember from Middlesbrough’s 2017/18 season?

1 of 15 Who took over as Middlesbrough manager after the club were relegated to the Championship in 2017? Garry Monk Tony Pulis Jonathan Woodgate Steve Agnew

Middlesbrough took a first-half lead at the Hawthorns thanks to a near-post header from Daniel Ayala and held on for the clean sheet before Ashley Fletcher added a stunning second for the away side deep into second-half injury time.

George Saville won a loose ball in the middle of the pitch, which then dropped to Fletcher 35 yards away from goal and he thumped it over Sam Johnstone’s head into the back of the net–much to the delight of the traveling Teessiders.

Fletcher’s form in front of goal has been somewhat underwhelming, scoring just five times in the Championship this season, but this goal will be sure to have boosted his confidence as we approach the New Year.

With this stunner securing a very unlikely away win for Boro, we take a look at how fans reacted to what was a sensational strike by the forward…

Don’t matter how many times I come across the video, I’ll watch it #UTB — davina (@N1VA_) December 30, 2019

Everyone’s going bonkers UTB 👍 — Malcolm Kidd (@MalcolmKidd1) December 30, 2019

@MikdeeDalton commentator ‘he must be 2 miles away’ 🤣 — Mick (@Michaelpotter88) December 30, 2019

Amazing @AshFletcher___ great to see some passion from a Boro player #UTB — Barry John-Hall (@little9baz) December 30, 2019

Goal of the decade — Luke Metcalf (@LukeMetty91) December 29, 2019

Scoring from 40 yards makes up for the one he missed from 1 earlier in the season 😂 — Shaun Calvert (@Shaunelious) December 29, 2019

Wallop 👊 — Scott White (@Sponski2000) December 30, 2019

Iv watched it about 27 times! — Daniel Green (@Daniel1Green) December 29, 2019

Take a bow sir take a bow — Anthony Games Walker (@Tony_Walker) December 29, 2019