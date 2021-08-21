‘Take a bow’, ‘Unreal’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to display from 24-y/o in crucial win

Sheffield Wednesday continued their fine start to the season as they beat rivals Rotherham United 2-0 away from home.

Whilst the scoreline might suggests a convincing victory, it was a tough afternoon for Darren Moore’s men, who were indebted to keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell for going in level at half-time.

The Northern Ireland international, who is on loan from Burnley, pulled off a superb penalty save from Kieran Sadlier.

As well as that moment of brilliance, Peacock-Farrell was confident throughout, claiming high balls and pulling off other smart stops to ensure he kept a fifth consecutive clean sheet since joining in the summer.

Goalkeeping was a major problem for the Owls last season, so the fans are delighted to see that they now have a reliable number one in the team.

As you would expect, there was plenty of praise for Peacock-Farrell and here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

I mean i don’t want to be unrealistic…. but we may never concede a goal again!!! #swfc #BPF pic.twitter.com/85BSULJdAD — Turts #⃣1⃣7⃣⚽ (@MarkTurton85) August 21, 2021

Just hand BPF the player of the season trophy now. #swfc — Me (@haddington) August 21, 2021

BPF will be worth a lot of points this year #swfc — Brad (@bradask28) August 21, 2021

OMG thats appalling from the #rufc keeper, BPF is going to be a massive bonus for us this season. #swfc — Simon Morris (@BigAl_simon) August 21, 2021

One of the best saves I have seen from 12 yards. BPF take a bow #SWFC https://t.co/S8HYhjcvCL — Kier Lawrence (@KierBLawrence) August 21, 2021

BPF is some keeper, that penalty save was unreal #swfc — Simon Morris (@BigAl_simon) August 21, 2021