Sheffield Wednesday

‘Take a bow’, ‘Unreal’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to display from 24-y/o in crucial win

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday continued their fine start to the season as they beat rivals Rotherham United 2-0 away from home.

Whilst the scoreline might suggests a convincing victory, it was a tough afternoon for Darren Moore’s men, who were indebted to keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell for going in level at half-time.

The Northern Ireland international, who is on loan from Burnley, pulled off a superb penalty save from Kieran Sadlier.

As well as that moment of brilliance, Peacock-Farrell was confident throughout, claiming high balls and pulling off other smart stops to ensure he kept a fifth consecutive clean sheet since joining in the summer.

Goalkeeping was a major problem for the Owls last season, so the fans are delighted to see that they now have a reliable number one in the team.

As you would expect, there was plenty of praise for Peacock-Farrell and here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…


