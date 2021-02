‘Take a bow’, ‘This is what we need’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans respond to exciting off-field announcement

Sunderland supporters are loving life at the moment.

Three wins in the last week has really set the club up for a potentially successful season with the Black Cats qualifying for the Papa John’s Trophy final, while also pushing themselves back into the play-off spots in League One.

But while matters on the pitch are improving its matters in the boardroom which is really getting pulses racing.

It was announced last week that a takeover deal for the club had been formally completed.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has taken on a controlling stake in the club with the 23-year-old keen to help the club to kick on and start to fulfill their undoubted potential by moving themselves up the football pyramid.

New ownership was always going to be an attractive proposition for Sunderland supporters, but Dreyfus has moved quickly to implement a way of enhancing the supporter experience during these difficult times.

Fans are having to watch their team play at home due to the ongoing global pandemic with matchday passes costing ยฃ10 per match.

While this is a set fee across the EFL Sunderland have moved to enhance the matchday experience by providing four-camera coverage, pre and post-match show, exclusive content and interviews and behind-the-scenes access to provide a bit more value for money.

๐—ก๐—ฒ๐˜„ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ… ๐Ÿ”ข 4-camera coverage

๐ŸŽ™๏ธ Pre and post-match show

๐Ÿ” Exclusive content and interviews

๐Ÿ‘€ Behind-the-scenes access Read about our ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ and tune in this week to watch Louis-Dreyfus' first interview…๐Ÿ‘‡ — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 21, 2021

As you’d expect this idea has gone down very well with supporters who are delighted that the new owner is making moves to reintegrate the fans back into the club.

Here’s what some had to say about the announcement on social media.

This is what we need. Stuff like this makes us look like a professional club. Last few years the way we did things was the way a typical L1 club was run. Letโ€™s start showcasing our selves as the huge club that we are — Spencer Davison๐Ÿ”ดโšช๏ธ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ญ (@SAFCSpencer) February 21, 2021

Superb.. and thank you.. quality and professional performance already in evidence from new ownership.. Iโ€™m excited for the future direction of our club ๐Ÿ”ดโšช๏ธ๐Ÿ”ด๐Ÿ˜‰๐Ÿ‘ — Colin Roberts (@mackem49000) February 21, 2021

We were all happy about the seats in stadium getting replaced and 6 months later hating new owner…but this feels different! All in for new young owner. #foolmetwice — Keith Nix (@KeithNix10) February 21, 2021

Things you love to see ๐Ÿ˜Ž — Nick ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท (@nicholaswilso11) February 21, 2021

4 cameras ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘ take a bow SAFC ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿ™Œ — Matthew Leed (@LeedMatthew) February 21, 2021