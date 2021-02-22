Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Take a bow’, ‘This is what we need’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans respond to exciting off-field announcement

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland supporters are loving life at the moment.

Three wins in the last week has really set the club up for a potentially successful season with the Black Cats qualifying for the Papa John’s Trophy final, while also pushing themselves back into the play-off spots in League One.

But while matters on the pitch are improving its matters in the boardroom which is really getting pulses racing.

It was announced last week that a takeover deal for the club had been formally completed.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has taken on a controlling stake in the club with the 23-year-old keen to help the club to kick on and start to fulfill their undoubted potential by moving themselves up the football pyramid.

New ownership was always going to be an attractive proposition for Sunderland supporters, but Dreyfus has moved quickly to implement a way of enhancing the supporter experience during these difficult times.

Fans are having to watch their team play at home due to the ongoing global pandemic with matchday passes costing £10 per match.

While this is a set fee across the EFL Sunderland have moved to enhance the matchday experience by providing four-camera coverage, pre and post-match show, exclusive content and interviews and behind-the-scenes access to provide a bit more value for money.

As you’d expect this idea has gone down very well with supporters who are delighted that the new owner is making moves to reintegrate the fans back into the club.

Here’s what some had to say about the announcement on social media.


