‘Take a bow’ – These QPR fans were buzzing with at least one factor during Hull loss

Ilias Chair scored the opener for Queens Park Rangers yesterday, as Hull City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

A second goal of the season and a second of the month for the Belgian, who went all of 18 Championship games without scoring prior.

The 22-year-old fired past Hull keeper George Long’s near post from the edge of the box and it got plenty of R’s fans talking.

Chair was the brightest spark in an otherwise dull performance from QPR, who started the month with back-to-back wins and clean sheets but will end it on a run of four games without a win.

It’s left them in 15th for their New Year’s day clash at home to Cardiff City – 11 points off the drop zone and seven off the top-six.

Here we take a look at the best reactions from QPR fans to Chair’s goal against Hull yesterday:

Not just any old goal. It's an ilias chair goal — colleen⚽ 💪 boro (@colleen_potter) December 29, 2019

What a goal — EzeWs (@edtaylorqpr) December 29, 2019

YESSSSSSSSSSS — Martin Griffin (@MartinGriffin4) December 29, 2019

You just knew he’d score a cracker soon👊🏻 — Lu (@Lucille_24) December 29, 2019

Get in!!!! — Chris Blain (@blaino1) December 29, 2019

FINALLY!!!!!!!!! — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) December 29, 2019