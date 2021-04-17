‘Take a bow’ – Plenty of QPR fans are loving player’s recent showing in 2-1 win over Middlesbrough

QPR’s impressive run of form in the Championship continued on Saturday afternoon, as they ran out 2-1 winners over Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

Goals from Rob Dickie and Lyndon Dykes saw Mark Warburton’s side take a two-goal lead on the day, before Yannick Bolasie halved the deficit for Neil Warnock’s side.

The win sees the Hoops move up to tenth in the Championship table, and they’ll fancy their chances of going unbeaten for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Dickie’s goal caught the eye on the day, with the defender’s stunning 30-yard strike beating Jordan Archer in the Middlesbrough goal in the first-half.

The 25-year-old was making his 41st appearance for QPR this season, having signed for the club in the summer transfer window from Oxford United.

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Dickie’s performance, and impressive goal against Middlesbrough.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

