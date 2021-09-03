Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bolton Wanderers

‘Take a bow’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react as club update emerges

Published

7 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers have met their obligations and have agreed settlement arrangements with its unsecured creditors, meaning that the club are now free of any penalties or embargoes, as per an update on the club’s website. 

The process of getting the club out of the trouble they have faced in recent times has been spearheaded by club chairman Sharon Brittan, and now allows the Lancashire club to look forward to better times.

Brittan, and her Football Ventures consortium, completed the takeover of the League One club back in August 2019, and despite having one of the toughest football-related jobs in the country, the club have been resilient and are now looking forward once more.

Bolton’s chairman has become a beloved figure amongst the club’s fans, and the wider community, with Ian Evatt also heaping his praises on Brittan, even before this latest update had emerged: “But she’s an exceptional woman and unless you meet her personally, you won’t know and understand what I mean, but she has not once wavered in her belief towards me and that in turn has helped me concentrate on getting things right, and also the support that she and the rest of the board gave me in January as well.

“I’m telling you, the football world needs more people like Sharon Brittan in it. Simple as that. Football at times can be dark, mysterious, devious, agenda-driven – that’s everything she’s not and this club is very fortunate to have her.”

12 of these 25 Bolton Wanderers facts are fake – Can you identify them?

Evatt was brought in at Bolton less than a year into Brittan’s reign, with the 39-year-old winning promotion back to League One during his first season in charge.

Here, we take a look at how Bolton Wanderers fans have reacted to the latest news that has emerged from the club and Sharon Brittan…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Take a bow’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react as club update emerges

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: