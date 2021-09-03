‘Take a bow’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react as club update emerges

Bolton Wanderers have met their obligations and have agreed settlement arrangements with its unsecured creditors, meaning that the club are now free of any penalties or embargoes, as per an update on the club’s website.

The process of getting the club out of the trouble they have faced in recent times has been spearheaded by club chairman Sharon Brittan, and now allows the Lancashire club to look forward to better times.

Brittan, and her Football Ventures consortium, completed the takeover of the League One club back in August 2019, and despite having one of the toughest football-related jobs in the country, the club have been resilient and are now looking forward once more.

Bolton’s chairman has become a beloved figure amongst the club’s fans, and the wider community, with Ian Evatt also heaping his praises on Brittan, even before this latest update had emerged: “But she’s an exceptional woman and unless you meet her personally, you won’t know and understand what I mean, but she has not once wavered in her belief towards me and that in turn has helped me concentrate on getting things right, and also the support that she and the rest of the board gave me in January as well.

“I’m telling you, the football world needs more people like Sharon Brittan in it. Simple as that. Football at times can be dark, mysterious, devious, agenda-driven – that’s everything she’s not and this club is very fortunate to have her.”

Evatt was brought in at Bolton less than a year into Brittan’s reign, with the 39-year-old winning promotion back to League One during his first season in charge.

Here, we take a look at how Bolton Wanderers fans have reacted to the latest news that has emerged from the club and Sharon Brittan…

Thank you Sharon and all who has helped our club be safer for the next generations — MAJspartan117 (@MjAspartan117) September 3, 2021

How to run a club, take a bow Sharon Brittan and Football Ventures 👏 — Josh Ryder (@JRyderGaming) September 3, 2021

Massive news. Sharron just keeps nudging us in the right direction & I've all the patience in the world for how she's running our club. — Phil Berry (@PhilipJBerry) September 3, 2021

Fantastic news. Chant of only one Sharon Brittan at Burton game please!! — Lee Tennant (@trottertenzo) September 3, 2021

Absolutely fantastic news. Sharon is my mate. The Whites are my club. We're going up and we're finally done with the Banter Years. #bwfc pic.twitter.com/Rk8rp29nhV — Damon Hesford (@damonbwfc) September 3, 2021

She’s one of our own pic.twitter.com/7laA3gX9qd — BWFCVision (@BwfcVision) September 3, 2021

Good to hear but doesn't actually say that much, also doesn't say paid? Says reached agreements, this is a big step forward but it also begs a number of questions — martin howell (@HowellMartin) September 3, 2021