‘Take a bow’, ‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans are loving player’s recent display v Sheffield Wednesday

Middlesbrough picked up a much-deserved three points on Saturday afternoon, as they ran out 3-1 winners over relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside.

Yannick Bolasie, Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore all found the back of the net for Neil Warnock’s side, whilst Josh Windass scored the Owls’ only goal for Darren Moore’s side.

Coburn’s goal was his first for Middlesbrough’s first-team, in what was his second appearance for the senior side this season. The defender was evidently delighted to get on the scoresheet, and took to social media to label it as a ‘dream come true’, which will be pleasing to see for the Riverside faithful.

Middlesbrough are now sat ninth in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly under Warnock’s management, with just two matches remaining in their 2020/21 season.

Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters took to social media to react to Coburn’s goal against Sheffield Wednesday, and it’s fair to say that they were delighted for him.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

What a header Josh! All your hard work paying off- keep working hard and keep your feet on the ground, amazing work today!!! — Teesside Teacher (@TeachinTeesside) April 24, 2021

Great goal fella hope you can become a regular scorer for the club 👍 — Marte 💙 (@boroboy151) April 25, 2021

Totally changed the game when you came on and well deserved your goal. Showed a passion that was pleasing to see. Well done Josh. UTB — Andrew Thomas (@andytomo86) April 24, 2021

I absolutely love the response of the team coming to congratulate you. They’re all so happy for you. More of that please 👍 — Paul Salvin (@paulsalvin) April 25, 2021

Many more to come next season 😁absolutely delighted for you super performance — Mark Devlin (@Mark_Devlin1) April 24, 2021

