'Take a bow', 'Brilliant' – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans are loving player's recent display v Sheffield Wednesday

8 mins ago

Middlesbrough picked up a much-deserved three points on Saturday afternoon, as they ran out 3-1 winners over relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside. 

Yannick Bolasie, Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore all found the back of the net for Neil Warnock’s side, whilst Josh Windass scored the Owls’ only goal for Darren Moore’s side.

Coburn’s goal was his first for Middlesbrough’s first-team, in what was his second appearance for the senior side this season. The defender was evidently delighted to get on the scoresheet, and took to social media to label it as a ‘dream come true’, which will be pleasing to see for the Riverside faithful.

Middlesbrough are now sat ninth in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly under Warnock’s management, with just two matches remaining in their 2020/21 season.

Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters took to social media to react to Coburn’s goal against Sheffield Wednesday, and it’s fair to say that they were delighted for him.

