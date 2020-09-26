‘Take a bow’ – A number of Huddersfield fans pay tribute to player who was ‘phenomenal’ in win over Forest

It was a big night for Huddersfield Town on Friday, as they picked up their first win of the season, beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

That result also marked Carlos Corberan’s first victory as Terriers manager, and moved the Yorkshire club to 16th in the early Championship standings.

Frazier’s Campbell’s brilliant volley five minutes before the hour mark was enough to secure all three points for Huddersfield, although it was goalkeeper Ben Hamer at the other end of the pitch who proved almost as vital in securing the win.

The 32-year-old shot stopper, who has come under fire recently for some costly errors, made up for that impressively on Friday, producing several strong saves to keep his side in the game, most notably with a stunning full-stretch stop to deny Sammy Ameobi from the edge of the area just before the midway point of the first-half.

Indeed, after his recent troubles, Hamer’s more positive contribution for his side in that victory over Forest did not go unnoticed, with many Huddersfield fans paying tribute to the goalkeeper’s performance as they took to Twitter to give their take on the match.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Terriers supporters had to say about the goalkeeper’s performance on Friday.

Ben Hamer take a bow #htafc — Luke Wilczynski (@LukeWilcz) September 25, 2020

Ben Hamer are you feeling ok? What a save — Bradley Atkinson (@BradleyAtkins14) September 25, 2020

Yes Town! Well played lads! Top finish from Campbell. Critchlow looks class and I know I've slated him but Ben Hamer deserves praise for the clean sheet. #htafc #UTT — James Pickles (@JamesMPickles) September 25, 2020

Gets some stick does ben hamer but saving us tonight #htafc — Warren Redford (@WarrenRedford) September 25, 2020

Phenomenal by Ben hamer today, fantastic goal by Frazier, but we had 2 crucial chances in last 5 minutes what we should of scored from. Overall top performance today by town👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #htafc — Fin🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Fin1908) September 25, 2020

Always loved Ben Hamer — Ryan (@RyanHTAFC) September 25, 2020