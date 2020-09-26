Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Take a bow’ – A number of Huddersfield fans pay tribute to player who was ‘phenomenal’ in win over Forest

Published

10 mins ago

on

It was a big night for Huddersfield Town on Friday, as they picked up their first win of the season, beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

That result also marked Carlos Corberan’s first victory as Terriers manager, and moved the Yorkshire club to 16th in the early Championship standings.

Frazier’s Campbell’s brilliant volley five minutes before the hour mark was enough to secure all three points for Huddersfield, although it was goalkeeper Ben Hamer at the other end of the pitch who proved almost as vital in securing the win.

The 32-year-old shot stopper, who has come under fire recently for some costly errors, made up for that impressively on Friday, producing several strong saves to keep his side in the game, most notably with a stunning full-stretch stop to deny Sammy Ameobi from the edge of the area just before the midway point of the first-half.

Indeed, after his recent troubles, Hamer’s more positive contribution for his side in that victory over Forest did not go unnoticed, with many Huddersfield fans paying tribute to the goalkeeper’s performance as they took to Twitter to give their take on the match.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Terriers supporters had to say about the goalkeeper’s performance on Friday.


