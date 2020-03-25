Tahnoon Nimer makes claim about Charlton Athletic fans as saga rumbles on

Charlton Athletic’s majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer has shared another update with the fans as the off-field saga at The Valley continues to rumble on.

Nimer and the club’s now-former chairman Matt Southall clashed publicly in an online spat a couple of weeks ago now, where the former accused Southall of misspending the club’s funds.

Southall bit back, however, blaming any issues on Nimer’s failure to provide his promised funds after East Street Investments bought the club from Roland Duchatelet in early January.

Nimer has been determined to keep the fans on his side throughout the lockdown and it has been working, although Southall’s spats with popular club figures certainly has not helped his own case.

On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to make another defiant statement, sharing a shot of a packed out Valley along with the caption: ‘These are the owners of Charlton!’

It may well be in response to Southall recently changing his Twitter biography so that it says he is an owner of Addicks, something which the Syrian businessman was never likely to take kindly to.

The verdict

This online posturing from both Nimer and Southall is becoming rather tedious in my opinion and I am sure that the fans would much rather see some sort of solution arrived at as soon as possible.

Everything points towards Nimer coming out on top in this one and he may well do, but do it behind closed doors.

It is all just pandering towards certain people at the moment and, frankly, it does not help anyone who really matters.