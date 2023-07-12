Tahith Chong’s latest move could find him making a swift return to the Premier League after joining Birmingham City on a permanent deal just last summer.

The Netherlands youth international moved over to the Premier League to join Manchester United in 2016 after a strong stint in the academy of Dutch giants Feyenoord, with the winger joining up with compatriot Louis van Gaal as he looked to progress to the Red Devils’ first-team.

Making a name for himself as one of their best youth talents, Chong never quite kicked on as well as first hoped at Old Trafford, resulting in a series of loan spells - including one to Birmingham City in 2021/22. Impressing in the Midlands, the wild-haired starlet moved on a permanent deal to St. Andrew’s, where he scored four goals in 38 appearances for John Eustace’s men last campaign to finally kickstart his career away from the north-west. However, transfer rumours linking him with a top-flight move continue to persist - and recent developments could speed that process right up.

Which clubs have been linked with a move for Tahith Chong?

Chong has garnered interest from recently-promoted Luton Town, who will be looking to spend big money on players following their return to the top-flight after a 32-year hiatus. Rob Edwards’ men won’t particularly have the biggest budget to spend compared to other promotion rivals, though given their financial insecurities over the past decade, there will surely be enough to break their transfer record once more after their move for Barnsley’s Mads Andersen broke last season’s record move for Carlton Morris - both of whom came from Oakwell.

Those signings stand at just over £2m, though Chong’s potential move to Kenilworth Road would stand at around £5m, according to the Daily Mail.

What is Tahith Chong’s current status at Birmingham City?

As a result of Luton Town’s interest, Birmingham have moved to omit Chong from their pre-season tour.

He didn’t feature in the Blues’ fixture with Solihull Moors over the weekend, and whilst Eustace put his absence down to recovery from an injury suffered in April, he has not joined up with his teammates on their trip to Murcia, in southern Spain.

That, of course, has set alarm bells ringing for fans of the ‘second city’ club. Their transfer dealings have been relatively limited over the past few seasons, though with Chong signing for just £1.5million last summer, they could flip him for a quick profit to venture on other signings.

Having already brought in Ethan Laird, Tyler Roberts and Krystian Bielik this summer for a combined fee of around £2million, all offset by Jobe Bellingham’s departure to Sunderland, it will be Chong’s exit and the £10million sum brought in from Jude Bellingham’s sell-on clause after his move to Real Madrid which will give Eustace money to spend.

What has John Eustace said about a potential exit for Tahith Chong?

"I’d be disappointed to lose him,” Eustace told BirminghamLive.

“We saw Tahith’s development throughout the season. We spoke about all the players coming in and how it is my job to develop them and move them on. In the year that he’s been with us, you can see that his performances were getting better and better. He matured as a player. To lose him wouldn’t be ideal, but it’s part of what we do.

“We want to make players better and if we are not successful moving up the league, we want the players to have the opportunity to get into the Premier League. If that happens then great, but hopefully we can keep him.”